Movies With Tarek – ‘Local Area Network’

In a film centering around mental health and the importance of community, Local Area Network scores a touchdown.

Written and directed by Glenn Garrabrant, the story takes a deep dive into the life of a man working through the steps while battling with his mental health. Although rejection is always on his mind, he has a friend who will not give up on him.

Local Area Network tackles the tough subjects of suicide and depression. The film reminds its audiences to remember what good there is in the world… even in times when it is not seen. Life is not easy, but the positive elements are a reminder of opportunities for growth in Local Area Network.

This film spoke to me on a personal level. As a critic and someone who has dealt with my own struggles, I find light in projects tackling mental health. I relate to shows like the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the HBO series In Treatment. Local Area Network repeatedly reminded me that having the people in our lives we trust helps people who are feeling down hold their heads high.

Local Area Network is an independent film that focuses on this important issue in the most touching yet dramatic way possible. The context is engrossing. Garrabrant has an eye for creating connections that will change lives.

The film’s main character is Sam (Jeff A. Smith), and he is trying to help his friend Paul (Michael Farca) recover from the heartbreaking moments he has encountered. Paul finds himself in and out of a mental institution following conflicts with his ex-wife. Sam puts together activities to help Paul come out of his shell. He sets up old-school gaming in basements, creates other social outings, and does what he can to truly help Paul find meaning again.

Despite the work Sam puts in, Paul is also good at hiding his feelings. There are moments which blindside, due to the more difficult elements of dealing with mental health concerns. This is what makes the journey in Local Area Network so spellbinding. For Sam, his life includes people who want him to have fulfillment, and they also want to be around whenever they question how he is feeling. Social settings without screens highlight human interactions and are most fulfilling.

I have admiration for Garrabrant’s directing approach. He creates the atmospheres and settings which feel touching. At the same time, he is good at keeping the possibility of relapses in the picture although his characterizations are determined to not let that happen. The hero of a good friendship is what dazzles and stirs emotions in Local Area Network.

With the film being shot around different areas of Chicago, I recognized and related to many of the settings because I enjoy getting out to cultural places. The atmosphere of Local Area Network made me feel closer to home. This film is a cinematic ride where trial and error reminds audiences they can get back up from falling. The message of the story is to not give up. Viewers will come away inspired to look for help when in doubt.

Four out four stars.