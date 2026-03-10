Local Author to Be Featured at Anderson’s Bookshop for World Down Syndrome Day

Longtime Naperville resident Nancy Goodfellow will be the featured author at Anderson’s Bookshop on March 21, discussing her debut middle grade novel Special. The story explores the relationship between two friends—one of whom has Down syndrome and the other who does not have a disability—as they enter adolescence and face the challenges of junior high school.

The event is being held on March 21 in honor of World Down Syndrome Day—a date that signifies the cause of Down syndrome: a third copy of the 21st chromosome. Goodfellow’s daughter, who has Down syndrome, will interview the author about the story. Moose & Me Bakery, a local business that employs individuals with disabilities, will be selling Down Syndrome Awareness Ribbon cookies.

Goodfellow has been an advocate for individuals with intellectual disabilities for over 20 years. Accompanied by a young woman with Down syndrome, she gives disability awareness presentations in schools and has spoken to more than 20,000 students in the Chicagoland area. Referencing popular books to help illustrate her message of inclusion and empathy, she recognized a need for stories about friendship between disabled and nondisabled peers, particularly those involving a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Prior to its March 19 publication date, Special has received many positive reviews, including a coveted starred review from School Library Journal, which stated that “fans of Sharon M. Draper’s Out of My Mind series will love this new story” and that it is “highly recommended for all school and public libraries.”

Starred reviews from School Library Journal are awarded to a small percentage of books each year and are widely regarded as one of the highest honors in children’s publishing. The designation signals exceptional literary quality and makes a book a strong recommendation for school and public libraries nationwide.

“I reference the book Out of My Mind in my presentations, so to have my book associated with it is truly amazing,” said Goodfellow. “And to also have an author event at Anderson’s is a dream come true. I’ve been told it’s the largest local author showcase they have ever had—and there are still a few weeks for people to get tickets!”

Special explores themes of empathy, loss, and understanding, offering readers a compassionate lens on what it means to belong. The novel has resonated strongly with educators and parents seeking stories that encourage kindness and inclusion in classrooms and communities.

Following the starred review, Special is expected to gain increased visibility in schools and libraries across the country. Goodfellow is available for school visits, author talks, and community events focused on literacy, inclusion, and social-emotional learning.

For more information, visit www.nancyfgoodfellow.com.