Indian Prairie School District 204 Weather Update

Above / Indian Prairie Unit School District 204 Administration Offices are located at 780 Shoreline Drive in DuPage County. The school district serves nearly 27,400 students from the Illinois communities of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, in DuPage and Will counties. Kindly note the “weather aware” alert received from IPSD 204 at 2:17PM March 10, 2026, that could apply to all local communities. Stay safe. —PN

IPSD 204 is closely monitoring the weather forecasts regarding predicted tornadic activity in our region this afternoon and evening.

At this time, all after-school activities, athletics, and programs will proceed as scheduled. However, we ask that all families and staff remain vigilant. Because weather conditions can change rapidly, please keep the following in mind:

District leadership is in constant communication with local emergency management and the National Weather Service. Potential for Sudden Changes: If a Tornado Warning is issued for our immediate area during activity hours, students and staff will follow established “Shelter-in-Place” protocols. Activities will be paused immediately until the “All Clear” is given.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for our immediate area during activity hours, students and staff will follow established “Shelter-in-Place” protocols. Activities will be paused immediately until the “All Clear” is given. Parental Discretion: We respect the decision of any parent or guardian who chooses to pick up their child early or opt out of after-school activities today due to weather concerns.

We encourage everyone to stay “weather aware” today. Should the forecast worsen significantly, we will provide further updates as soon as possible.

Schools will communicate with parents if specific events are cancelled for this evening.