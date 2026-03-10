Illinois CPA Society Accepting Accounting Scholarship Applications

Scholarships of up to $5,000 available for Illinois accounting students

In support of the next generation of accounting and finance talent and certified public accountants (CPAs), the Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS) and its charitable partner, the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois, are now accepting scholarship applications for the 2026-2027 academic year. Dozens of tuition scholarships of up to $5,000 each will be awarded to eligible students committed to pursuing a future in accounting.

ICPAS scholarships provide essential financial assistance while recognizing achievement and potential for success as CPAs. Eligible applicants must plan to attend an Illinois college or university and demonstrate financial need, academic excellence, and leadership qualities.

Upper-Level Accounting Students

A single application allows upper-level students to be considered for the following scholarships. Applications are due April 1, 2026:

Illinois CPA Society Accounting Scholarships for seniors and graduate students.

Herman J. Neal Accounting Scholarships for Black or African American juniors, seniors, and graduate students.

James A. Sikich Visionary Scholarships for seniors and graduate students.

Women’s Executive Committee Advancing Women in Accounting Scholarships for female seniors and graduate students.

Community College Accounting Students

ICPAS Community College Scholarships support Illinois community college students committed to pursuing a career in accounting. These scholarships are awarded to first-year students who will enroll in their second year in the fall and plan to transfer to a four-year university after completing their associate’s degree. Applications are due May 8, 2026.

Incoming College Freshman

ICPAS Freshman Scholarships are designed to motivate and support students from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the accounting profession. High school seniors planning to attend an Illinois college or university in the fall and major in accounting are encouraged to apply, including those who may be first-generation college students or have faced systemic barriers to opportunity. Applications are due by May 8, 2026.

“It’s encouraging to know that ICPAS backs students entering the field,” said ICPAS scholarship recipient Arthur Glinkin. “Switching my major to accounting was a big step, and this scholarship reassured me that I made the right choice. This support has helped me focus less on financial stress and more on what matters most: my classes and preparing for the CPA exam.”

These scholarships reflect ICPAS’ commitment to supporting students at every stage of their educational journey. For more information, visit www.icpas.org/scholarships.

About the Illinois CPA Society

Founded in 1903, the Illinois CPA Society, with more than 20,000 members, is one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation. Its mission is dedicated to enhancing the value of the CPA profession through the strategic drivers of advocacy, information, education, and connections. Visit www.icpas.org.