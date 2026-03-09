Word of Mouth – ‘Patient First’ Is Not Just a Buzz Phrase

Lots of dental and medical professionals claim to be “patient first” with the way they run their practices, but what does that really mean? Here at JA Haselhorst, DDS, it means responding to our patients’ needs in every aspect of how we do business.

Last year, we upgraded our waiting room to include three power lift recliners that are both functional and comfortable. One of our patients had mentioned she was having a hard time getting up when seated in our waiting area, so we quickly responded by purchasing three power lift chairs. Not only do the chairs have wide arms to make it easier to push up to standing, but if a little boost is needed, it is available.

The new chairs are also very comfortable, as was demonstrated by the teenage daughter of one of our patients. While waiting for her mom during an evening appointment, she fell asleep, cozy in one of the new chairs!

Our most recent addition is a permanent ramp leading from the parking lot to our main door. This ensures our office is accessible for everyone to safely and comfortably enter our office. And when patients come in the door, they are greeted warmly and promptly, with very little wait time before their appointment – because we value our patients’ time.

We pride ourselves on offering a comfortable, home-like environment to help lessen the normal anxieties that may accompany a visit to the dentist. Many of our patients have been with us for years, and we are honored to be part of their lives and watch their families grow.

Learn more about our office and team by following us on social media (@napervilledentistry), visiting us online at napervilledentist.com, or giving us a call at (630) 420-0013.