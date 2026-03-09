Veterans in Touch – Golden Opportunities

Fellow Veterans and spouses have a unique opportunity the first Tuesday of every month at the Naperville VFW. Through the hard work of the DuPage County Veterans Assistance Commission, Naperville VFW and American Legion, various government organizations have been brought together to help Veterans.

The VA is there with their outreach team that helps with VA benefits and also getting Veterans signed up for VA Health Care while answering questions about the VA and its many programs.

Believe me when I tell you there are some really good programs that I found out by accident. Did you know that you may qualify for Community Care? They will pay for someone to come to your house and help with daily chores. I hate folding laundry and they come and do it for me. That in itself is a win.

Why are we bringing these services to your attention? Simple. They are available and our Veteran Populations are not taking advantage of them. At meetings I hear our members complaining about problems they are having with the VA and its many levels of bureaucracy. I would challenge you to stop by the first Tuesday of the month between 10AM and 2PM and meet the folks who work at these various organizations. Maybe, just maybe, they can help you. To the wives I give you permission to nag at your husbands to get him to come to the Rally Point. And vice versa! All men and women Veterans are welcome.

Here is a list of the various organizations that are a part of Rally Point:

Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County

Vet Center

Hines VA Outreach

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA)

Veteran Legal Aid Society

Illinois Joining Forces

Captel Heroes with Hearing Loss

NEDSRA recreational activities

Naperville Responds For Veterans

Regional Transportation Society (RTA)

Additionally, organizations like the VFW and American Legion play a key role in providing Veteran Service Officer support and fostering a sense of community among the Veterans in the area. Together, these resources create a robust network of support tailored to the diverse needs of Veterans.

Come out and join us the first Tuesday of the month.