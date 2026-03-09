St. Patrick’s Day Events in Naperville

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day in Naperville! Join the WSI Irish Mass followed by the thrilling 5K race, Parade and other festivities this March.

West Suburban Irish – Irish Mass

6:30PM Wednesday, March 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church – 1500 Brookdale Road Naperville, IL 60563

The West Suburban Irish invites you to celebrate the good deeds of St. Patrick at the Irish Mass. It’s a beautiful service in the Irish and English languages. The Prelude will occur at 6:30PM followed by the Mass at 7PM. More info at wsirish.org.

Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K

8AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

Registration is now underway for the 17th Annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy’s Day 5K to step off at 8AM Sat., March 14, in Downtown Naperville. Presented in cooperation with the West Suburban Irish, the St. Paddy’s Day 5K is held immediately prior to the annual WSI St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The race is one of the first certified 5K’s of the running season in the area. For more information and registration visit www.napervillesunrise.com/events/5k.

Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade

10AM Saturday, March 14, in downtown Naperville

Get ready for a day of Irish pride and community spirit at the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, happening on Saturday, March 14, 2025, at 10AM. This family-friendly event, hosted by West Suburban Irish, has been a beloved Naperville tradition since 1993. With more than 3,000 participants and 15,000 spectators, the parade celebrates Irish heritage and culture in the heart of downtown Naperville. This year’s Grand Marshal is Eddie Curley!

CLICK HERE to find briefs about West Suburban Irish festivities planned for 2026 when everybody’s Irish.

Parade Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

10AM Saturday, March 14, at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Quigley’s will be open beginning at 10AM on Parade Day and no advance reservations or multiple table reserving will be accepted. Kindly note, food and beverage service begins at 11AM. Music lineup: Musical guests all day, Cirrus Falcon – Noon – 4PM; Highland Guard Bag Pipers – 5PM; Jameson Shakes – 8PM – Midnight. More info at www.quigleysirishpub.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

10AM Tuesday, March 17, at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Quigley’s will be open beginning at 10AM on St. Patrick’s Day and the pub will be 21+ ALL day and no reservations will be accepted! Music lineup: Celtic Roots – 12:30 – 3:30-PMish; Highland Guard Bag Pipers – 5PM; Celtic Roots – 7 – 10PMish. Find more info at www.quigleysirishpub.com.

2nd Annual Brave the Bald

4-8PM Friday, March 20, at Artistic Creations Salon – 22 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event at Artistic Creations Salon to raise funds for childhood cancer research. Not only are they braving the bald for a good cause, but they’ll also have amazing raffle baskets filled with goodies from local small businesses around downtown Naperville. More info at downtownnaperville.com/events.