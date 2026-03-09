Learn and Create at Colbert Custom Framing

At Colbert Custom Framing & Art Printing, framing is both an art and a learning experience. March is the perfect time to discover how to protect and display your heirlooms, collectibles, and high-value items while learning the techniques and design principles that make each piece shine.

Guided Learning in the Studio

Their Studio is designed to be a space where creativity meets expertise. When you visit, they take the time to understand your pieces, their stories, and your personal style. From there, they make thoughtful suggestions and expert recommendations for mats, frames, and layouts that highlight and protect your treasures.

Along the way, you’ll pick up practical knowledge about archival materials, UV protection, and safe mounting techniques. You’ll also learn about design choices—why the colors they select work, how to create visual depth, and why the mats and frames recommended enhance the piece and highlight the features you love most. This makes the experience both educational and inspiring, so you know the “why” behind every decision.

Did you know Colbert’s also offers in-home or in-office consultations? Ask them about these services, and someone will be happy to schedule that with you.

Protect and Showcase Your Treasures

Whether it’s a family heirloom, a collectible, or a high-value piece of art, Colbert’s combine expert guidance with hands-on learning, so you end up with a stunning final design and a deeper understanding of how to care for and display your pieces.

Clients often say… “I learn so much when I come in here.”

Stop In or Schedule Your Studio Session

Ready to protect and showcase your treasures? Stop in to the Studio or schedule an appointment, and professionals at Colbert’s will guide the process to create a custom design that’s both beautiful and enduring.

Remember — You’re Going to Love It! Stephanie Colbert Randall leads Colbert Custom Framing, a third-generation, family-owned business proudly serving Naperville for nearly 39 years. Visit Colbert’s at 1842 Centre Point Circle (north side of Diehl Rd facing south, just 30 seconds west of Freedom Dr.). Colbert’s is open 10AM–6PM Monday–Friday, 9AM–5PM Saturday, or by appointment. Call (630) 717-1448 or email service@colbertcf.com to schedule a consultation or stop in anytime.

Right now, enjoy 50% off every other custom framing order — perfect for starting the year with fresh, inspired framing projects. For all the details, visit www.colbertcustomframing.com/pages/specials.