Focus on Safety – Securing Your Valuables Inside the Home

This month, the Naperville Police Department continues its “A Safer Naper” initiative by focusing on burglary prevention. While we often remind residents to lock doors, close garages, leave exterior lights on and watch for suspicious activity, we’re frequently asked how to best secure valuables inside the home.

Most of us keep valuable items such as jewelry, cash, electronics or important documents at home. Taking proactive steps to protect these items is a smart move for everyone.

The safest option is to store irreplaceable or high-value items like heirloom jewelry or large sums of cash in a bank safety deposit box. Keeping significant amounts of cash or jewelry at home isn’t just impractical, it can also make your home a more appealing target for burglars.

At home, some spots are riskier than others. Avoid storing valuables in obvious places like the master bedroom or closet, nightstands, dresser drawers, or portable safes. Old-fashioned hiding areas such as under mattresses, in freezers or behind toilet tanks are also well-known to criminals.

Instead, choose less predictable locations for safekeeping. A high-quality, heavy-duty safe that’s bolted to the floor is an excellent choice. When properly anchored, it’s very difficult for a burglar to remove or break open.

It is equally important to keep thorough records of your valuables. Maintain receipts, appraisals, photos and serial numbers for jewelry, electronics and other high-value items. This information can assist police in recovery efforts if a theft occurs.

Naperville remains a very safe community, but not a crime-free one. By working together, residents and police can continue to prevent burglaries and strengthen neighborhood safety.

Learn more about burglary prevention at www.naperville.il.us/ASaferNaper.