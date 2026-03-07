Fire Prevention 24-7 – Happy March, Naperville!

Spring Break is just around the corner, and many families are preparing to head off to warm, sunny destinations. Some will choose to stay in hotels, while others may opt for rental homes or condos through peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms.

Over the past several decades, fire safety in the lodging industry has improved dramatically. During the 20th century, there were numerous catastrophic hotel fires. In fact, in 1980 alone, there were approximately 12,000 hotel and motel fires. In response, important safety codes were strengthened and required smoke alarms, clearly posted fire escape routes, automatic fire suppression systems, and fire-rated doors. These changes made a measurable difference. According to the United States Fire Administration, between 2014 and 2016, hotel and motel fires averaged about 3,900 per year, resulting in approximately 15 deaths annually which is a significant reduction compared to prior decades.

While hotels and motels have benefited from these safety advancements, similar requirements have not consistently extended into the U.S. P2P (peer-to-peer) rental market. Most P2P properties are privately owned residences, meaning they fall under local residential building codes rather than commercial lodging standards.

P2P rentals are a fast-growing alternative to traditional accommodations, but an important question remains: Do they offer the same level of fire protection as hotels? Researchers studying P2P properties across 16 U.S. cities examined whether these rentals were equipped with essential fire safety devices. The findings were concerning. The United States Fire Administration reports that about one in five Airbnb listings does not indicate the presence of a smoke alarm, and roughly half do not list a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm.

When booking a P2P rental, don’t assume these life-saving devices are present. Check the amenities carefully before you reserve your stay.

If you’re staying in a hotel, take a few minutes after check-in to review the evacuation plan posted on the back of your door. Identify the two nearest exits from your room. Count the number of doors between your room and the exits. which can help you navigate in low visibility. Locate the fire alarm pull stations on your floor so you know exactly what to do in an emergency.

No matter where your travels take you, make fire safety part of your vacation planning. Stay informed, stay prepared, and most importantly, enjoy your time away.