Things to Do in Naperville this Weekend / March 6 – 8

Plan your weekend with entertaining things to do in Naperville. From dining to whet every appetite to attending local programs for all ages, there’s something for everyone.

The weekend weather is predicted to be a blend of overcast, sunshine, clouds, fog, showers and thunderstorms. The thermometer may reach 69 degrees on Friday, then hover in the fifties and sixties for the reminder of the weekend. Discover perennial crocus pushing through the soil as well as other signs of the changing seasons during brisk walks along more than 800 miles of neighborhood sidewalks throughout Naperville.

Earlier this week a Naperville resident headed for Early Voting at the Naperville Municipal Center sent PN a photo of crocuses growing in the planter. He wondered, “Will the peach tree in front of City Hall bear fruit this year?”

This community is blessed with many brick paths and walking trails, open and available every day. Whether the Riverwalk, Lake Osborne, Springbrook Forest Preserve, Commissioners Park, Whalon Lake or miles of sidewalks in between, the great outdoors is ready no matter the season.

Friday – March 6

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. If you’re looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community, take a look and apply here: hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0. Note! A special open house and ribbon cutting is planned from 4:30 to 5:30PM Wed., March 11, to officially celebrate Rosie’s new location.

‘Chat with the Chief’ at Sweetwater in downtown Naperville!

Informal meet-and-greet is part of the Naperville Police Department’s ‘Chat with the Chief’ series held from 9 to 10:30AM at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, 110 S. Washington St., in Downtown Naperville.

At “Chat with the Chief” attendees should not expect a presentation or formal agenda, but rather informal conversation in a relaxed atmosphere with Chef Jason Arres and other members of the Naperville Police Department. Residents are encouraged to stop by at any time during the event. Bring questions.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM to 7:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue west of downtown Naperville

The annual tradition continues! Save Friday evenings for fish & chips in Kendall Hall at the VFW, 908 W. Jackson Ave. Good times with friendly folks run from 4:30PM to 7:30PM every Friday thru April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music and beverages (cash bar). Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors. Proceeds benefit the Naperville VFW. Camaraderie benefits everybody. Cheers!

Planetarium Night at Waubonsie Valley High School

Artemis II: NASA is planning to send astronauts to orbit the Moon in April 2026. Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Stephanie Rybka for an in-depth look at the groundbreaking Artemis II mission during Family Night at the WVHS Planetarium.

WVHS Planetarium Family Nights are monthly public programs designed for astronomy lovers of all ages. Programs will be held at 6PM and 7PM inside the planetarium. Tickets can be purchased at store.ipsd.org. Don’t wait—once a program sells out, it disappears from the webstore! For full details, visit ipsd.org/planetarium.

Chicago Sinfonietta presents ‘Still I Rise.’

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Avenue

Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Still I Rise.” Conducted by Mei-Ann Chen, Chicago Sinfonietta ignites the stage with an empowered tribute to women who break molds, blaze trails, and rise again and again. Chicago’s own Deeply Rooted Dance Theater joins the orchestra in an interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing Florence Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes and Shirley J. Thompson’s Seventh Sense to life through dance. The program also includes Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony and Marianna Martines’s Sinfonia in C. The concert begins at 7PM in Wentz Concert Hall. Tickets range from $45–$65.

Saturday – March 7

4th Annual Mental Health and Wellness Symposium

Register now for the 4th Annual Mental Health and Wellness Symposium being held at Metea Valley High School from 8:30AM – 2PM.

The keynote session will be co-presented by Dr. John Duffy, author of Rescuing Our Sons and Cathy Cassani Adams, author of Restoring Our Girls. A student keynote also will be presented by Eddie Slowikowski. Visit our website for session topics and additional information, or register for the Mental Health & Wellness Symposium now. Indian Prairie School District 204 is partnering with neighboring districts East Aurora School District 131, Oswego Community Unit School District 308, and Naperville Community Unit School District 203 to bring this free event to the community. Thank you to Indian Prairie Educational Foundation for being this year’s presenting sponsor!

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., March 3, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. Also, save the dates to celebrate St. Patrick from after the parade on March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. And when it’s Friday, remember Quigley’s Fish Tacos as well as Fish and Chips are on the menu!

49th Annual Little Friends Benefit Auction

The Little Friends Benefit will be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Naperville, located at 1823 Abriter Court, Naperville. Advance reservations required.

Supporting the Little Friends annual Benefit Auction gives folks a unique opportunity to connect with the community and show support for an important cause: helping individuals with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities lead fulfilling lives. For more information, limited last-minute ticket availability or to register for the auction, visit www.littlefriendsinc.org/adults/events/. Also take note of other fundraising golf outings coming soon.

Sunday – March 8

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. Mesón Sabika is now accepting reservations for Easter Sunday, too!

See what’s new! Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

Century Walk Tours Every Day

Enjoy local history through the eyes of artists around the clock during daylight!

The recently published 88-page Naperville Century Walk Public Art Guide to more than 50 locations featuring local stories with public art by renowned artists is now in its second printing. Free copies again are available at the Naperville Municipal Center, Naperville Art League Gallery, Naper Settlement and Hotel Indigo. When you have a colorful copy, keep it handy in your car. Then from time to time, take a self-guided free-winding art tour throughout downtown Naperville in between meals any day— winter, spring, summer or fall!

