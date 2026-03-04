Little Friends Hosting Juice Hoops Foundation Camp

On Sat., June 20, Little Friends will be collaborating with the Juice Hoops Foundation to help host a one-day event being held on the Krejci Academy playground. The program will be a basketball camp that includes other activities which support neurodivergent and underserved youth, along with their families. Late last year we were contacted by the organizers of the program and after quick discussion determined this was a great opportunity and fit to work together to help the children we serve located in the Chicagoland suburbs.

The Juice Hoops Foundation is founded by Michael “Juice” Thompson, a retired professional basketball player whose career spanned 12 years, nine championships, and three continents, including playing his college ball at Northwestern University. As a devoted father to his son, Jovan, who deals with Autism, Michael recognized the need for inclusive, nurturing environments where every child is valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

It is with this sense of purpose and focus that Michael and his brother, Navarro, created the Juice Hoops Foundation to blend basketball, community involvement and education to offer a multi-focused approach to championing inclusivity and breaking down stigmas so that all children can achieve their dreams.

The Juice Hoops Foundation is more than a basketball organization. It is a platform for teaching perseverance, discipline and essential life skills through the game. The team of support staff involved with the day’s activities strives to create lessons that can be applied to help individuals overcome challenges and setbacks with the full intent of empowering them to succeed on and off the court.

What aligned with Little Friends was the organization’s deep belief that every child, regardless of their background, abilities or life circumstances, deserves access to the tools and support needed to unlock their full potential. Through a dynamic mix of adaptive sports, creative expression, mentorship and social-emotional development; they aim to nurture confidence, foster resilience and ignite a lifelong love of learning and connection.

We are excited to work with the Juice Hoops Foundation later this summer and look forward to providing further details about the planned event later in June!