KidsMatter 2 Us – Enjoy a Family Friendly Staycation This Spring Break!

Spring break is coming and for many families, this means a staycation – staying local, but having lots of fun just the same. With so much to do in the city and suburbs of Chicago, and plenty of time to plan, a staycation can be an adventure for the whole family. Here are some pointers for planning your stay-at-home spring break and trying some new activities this year.

Planning a Staycation

Look at your calendar and block out the times for family fun during spring break. Factor in work or sports schedules as needed but try to have several days where the family can do something special together. Get everyone involved. Let everyone in the family contribute to the plan. Learning about some new places to see and fun things to do will help kids get excited and look forward to their break.

Let everyone in the family contribute to the plan. Learning about some new places to see and fun things to do will help kids get excited and look forward to their break. Plan ahead. Purchase tickets or make reservations early to avoid sold-out events or long waits.

Activities to Try

Try a new playground or park, bike through a forest preserve like Waterfall Glen (Darien) or hike the trails at Starved Rock (Oglesby). Visit the Chicago Botanical Gardens (Glencoe) or see the spring flowers at the Garfield Conservatory in Chicago. Be a tourist in in your own city. Chicago & the Suburbs. Spend the day at Navy Pier, visit the Shedd Aquarium or Lincoln Park Zoo. Walk along the beachfront or visit the butterflies at the Judy Istock Butterfly Garden in Lincoln Park. Try a show at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre or visit a kid-friendly spot like Legoland (Schaumburg). Enjoy the DuPage Children’s Museum, Naper Settlement, the Library, or a park district class in Naperville.

Chicago & the Suburbs. Spend the day at Navy Pier, visit the Shedd Aquarium or Lincoln Park Zoo. Walk along the beachfront or visit the butterflies at the Judy Istock Butterfly Garden in Lincoln Park. Try a show at Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre or visit a kid-friendly spot like Legoland (Schaumburg). Enjoy the DuPage Children’s Museum, Naper Settlement, the Library, or a park district class in Naperville. Get creative at home or in the community. Give a painting, pottery, or stained glass studio a try. Find an international cookbook at the library and take a culinary tour of a new cuisine. Practice a new craft, make a gift for a friend, visit a nursery and pot new indoor plants for spring.

For more ideas, visit the KidsMatter website at kidsmatter2us.org.