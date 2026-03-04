Hey, Naperville dog owners! Edward Hospital again is recruiting new therapy dogs

Latest newsService

Above / Endeavor Health has announced it’s recruiting new dogs for the Animal-Assisted Therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. The dogs become therapeutic partners visiting patients at bedside to assist their recovery. (PN File Photo)

Endeavor Health is seeking more dogs for its Animal-Assisted Therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. To be considered, visit endeavorhealth.org/give/volunteer and click “how to apply” at the bottom of the page and choose Animal Assisted Therapy at the appropriate hospital to complete the online application. 

Applicants will be contacted for pre-screening.

For more than 20 years, Nancy Quigley and her golden retrievers, one at a time, have participated in the dog therapy program at Edward Hospital. (Photo courtesy Nancy Quigley)

Dogs and their owners who meet qualification requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing on one of the following days – Fri., April 24 or Sat., April 25 – within a two-hour time slot at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St. in Naperville.

Dog owners who participate in the dog therapy program are presented with collectible dog cards to distribute to patients. (Photo courtesy Nancy Quigley)

Dogs and their handlers selected for the program also must attend mandatory training at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington Street, from 8AM to 5PM on both Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and May 31.

To be considered, dogs must meet following requirements

  • Sit/down/stay/recall/leave-it on command
  • Walk loosely on a leash without pulling
  • Get along well with other dogs
  • Perform required commands without treats
  • Like people
  • Not be overly vocal
  • Be at least one year of age at time of testing
  • Lived with you for at least six months at time of testing
  • Current on all vaccinations
  • Prong collars, gentle leaders and retractable leashes are not accepted
  • Handlers must be 18 years of age or older
Scout is the third therapy dog owned by Nancy Quigley to participate in the program at Edward Hospital. Scout is regularly scheduled on certain Wednesdays. (Photo courtesy Nancy Quigley)

Handlers and their dogs are encouraged to have completed a group obedience training class within the past year.

Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Animal-Assisted Therapy program began in 2002 and has done over 270,000 patient visits since the beginning of the program.

For more information, call Cynthia Brooks at (630) 527-5305, or email cynthia.brooks@endeavorhealth.org.

