Visit Naperville – Springtime Celebrations Await in Naperville

Above / The Leprechaun from Quigley’s Irish Pub is sure to put on the green during the St. Patrick’s Parade, planned to wind through downtown Naperville beginning along Mill Street at 10AM Sat., March 14. (PN File Photo)

After one of the harshest winters in recent memory, there’s finally a sense of optimism in the air, and March couldn’t be arriving at a better time. Naperville eagerly trades snow boots for sneakers, welcoming the fresh energy and outdoor fun.

Wear your green and celebrate the season with a full lineup of festive events. March in Naperville wouldn’t be complete without the annual Rotary Sunrise St. Paddy’s Day 5k Run on March 14 at Centennial Beach. Later that morning, the West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 10AM, filling the downtown streets with Irish pride, colorful floats, music and family- friendly excitement. The celebrations continue at Quigley’s, Naperville’s own Irish Pub, with authentic “snugs” for gathering with friends.

Take your Irish even further at Block 59 on March 21, 2026, where guests can enjoy Celtic sounds from the band “Small Batch.”

Nature lovers will also find plenty to explore. Throughout the month, Knoch Knolls Nature Center hosts its popular Nature Discovery Days. This free, hands-on experience invites children to connect with the outdoors through interactive activities like identifying animal tracks, matching birds to their nests, and even learning how to mimic a frog’s call. It’s the perfect way for families to shake off winter and rediscover the beauty of the season.

With Easter arriving early this year on April 5, March is also a time for spring planning from shopping for festive outfits to reserving brunch spots and preparing for egg hunts. The Naperville Junior Women’s Club will host its “Hoppy Easter” morning on March 21 at Safety Town, where families can stroll the bunny trail, enjoy games and local vendors, and capture photos with the Easter Bunny (tickets required).

The seasonal celebrations continue with the annual Jaycees Egg Hunt at Frontier Sports Complex on April 4 at 9AM. This free community event features thousands of eggs, prizes, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Whether you are visiting for the day or just a few hours, Spring has sprung in Naperville with things to do, places to go and fun to be had. Hop on over to your favorite spots and let the spring sunshine melt those winter blues away; you will be glad you did!