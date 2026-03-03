Strength and Honor Luncheon Returns April 29: Celebrate Our Veterans

Join Naperville Responds For Veterans when they host their annual “Strength and Honor” Luncheon beginning at noon on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to honor and give thanks to Veterans.

The Luncheon will be held at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, 6440 Double Eagle Dr. An 11AM arrival and check-in is scheduled with lunch served promptly at noon.

Once again, festivities will include patriotic music, camaraderie, keynote speaker and an opportunity to create powerful moments that honor the bravery and sacrifices of our Veterans and Military.

Captain Dan “Trigger” Brown, a Veteran of the US Marine Corps, will be delivering this year’s keynote address.

Captain Brown is a former United States Marine Corps AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter pilot and special operations air officer with combat experience across the Middle East, Eastern Africa, and the Indo-Pacific. Raised in Santa Barbara, California, he attended Dartmouth College and accepted a commission in the United States Marine Corps upon graduating in 2003.

The luncheon is free of charge for Veterans and one guest (spouse, family member, care-taker, or good friend). Veterans wishing to attend are asked to RSVP through the Naperville Responds website by April 8, 2026.

The cost is $60 for individual supporters of the luncheon and $500 per table of ten. Sponsorship opportunities are available and NRFV is grateful for all. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit NapervilleResponds.org.

This event has limited space and will SELL OUT! Guests are encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment. Kindly confirm your attendance by April 8, 2026.