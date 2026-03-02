Naperville Firefighters Extinguish Structure Fire on Burke Ct., No Injuries Reported

Above / Late Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, Naperville firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Burke Ct. on Naperville’s northwest side. No injuries reported. Damage is estimated to be $800,000. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Fire Department and Police Department responses to emergency calls, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert by day and by night. Bystanders who report emergency incidents always are appreciated for calling 911. Stay safe.)

Naperville Fire Department Media Report

At approximately 11:04PM on Sat., Feb. 28, Naperville’s Emergency Communication Center (ECC) received a report from a resident stating that a vehicle inside their garage was on fire. The ECC dispatched a general alarm assignment consisting of 10 pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel, including an Incident Commander and an Incident Safety Officer.

The six residents who were home at the time safely evacuated before fire crews arrived.

At 11:09PM, the first arriving fire company reported heavy fire conditions in the garage with rapid extension into the remainder of the home. Firefighters confirmed all occupants were out of the home and then deployed multiple hose lines to slow the advancing fire, protect unaffected portions of the structure, and bring the incident under control.

The volume and spread of the fire necessitated an extended firefight, as crews encountered fully involved areas of the structure and significant heat and smoke conditions throughout.

After a prolonged suppression effort, the fire was declared under control at 1:37AM. Crews remained on scene for an additional 60 minutes to address remaining hot spots and conduct overhaul operations.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Naperville Police Department, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, and the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The structure was deemed uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development team.

The fire caused an estimated $800,000 in damage and displaced six residents.

Report submitted by Daniel Smith, Deputy Chief, Naperville Fire Department.