High School Seniors! Apply Now for College Scholarships

Above / This post presents availability of numerous scholarship programs now available for graduating high school seniors. Note deadlines are approaching. For more information, high school seniors also are encouraged to visit guidance departments likely to have these applications and others.

DuPage County Announces 2026 Scholarship Program

Wheaton – DuPage County is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship may be used for tuition, fees, books, and program specific supplies. This scholarship is funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days, and information about members living in the household. Income for the household must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit (financial aid award letter) and proof of enrollment in an accredited institution.

The scholarship awards will vary based on financial need, with a minimum award of $1,000 up to a maximum award of $5,000.

Note that past winners have included:

A first-generation Warrenville student and Veteran majoring in Aviation at Lewis University

A Lombard resident studying software development at College of DuPage

A Glendale Heights mom returning to school to study Nursing at College of DuPage

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services Office, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, or online at www.dupagecounty.gov/scholarship. Completed applications and support documents must be received by 4:30PM Fri., May 1.

For more information, contact the DuPage County Department of Community Services at (630) 407-6500, or call the toll-free number at (800) 942-9412.

2026 American Legion Post 43 Scholarships

American Legion Post 43 in Naperville will award four graduates of the class of 2026 a scholarship of $3000 to assist in their pursuit of post high school education. One scholarship will be designated for a student attending any technical/trade school and three scholarships will be designated for any degree granting college or university within the United States. (Note: In the absence of technical/trade school applicants, all four awards will go to students attending a degree granting college or university.)

The awardees will need to provide confirmation of enrollment to include their student ID number and payment information as payments will be made directly to each institution.

Eligibility / Resident of Illinois who is currently a senior at an accredited Illinois high school in the class of 2026 and…

A child, stepchild, grandchild, or great grandchild of a member of the American Legion Post 43, Chapter 43 Legion Riders, or Sons of the Legion Squadron 43.

A member of Scout Troop 510 or Scout Troop 507.

A participant of a Naperville American Legion Post 43 Oratorical, Essay, or Poppy Poster Contest.

America Legion Post 43 school award recipients from Naperville Junior High Schools.

A selectee to attend the Illinois Premier Boys State or Illini Girls State under the sponsorship of Naperville American Legion Post 43.

The child of a Naperville military veteran who, while a resident and on active duty, was killed or suffered a disability of 50% or more as determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Selection Criteria

Academic achievement (GPA – high school transcript required)

Applicant will address a letter to the board listing accomplishments in leadership and participation in school and/or community activities, honors, community service and patriotic involvement.

Applicant will submit an essay describing the responsibilities of citizenship in a democratic society. The essay shall be the original work of the student with appropriate footnotes to cite work. The essay shall not be longer than three typed pages, and will be formatted with one-inch margins, 1.5 line spacing and 12-point font. The board will grade each essay based on grammar, spelling, originality, context, and content at a level consistent with exceptional high school work.

How to apply for the award…

Send all required material listed above with supporting documentation to todd.bertulis@gmail.com. Please title the email “American Legion Post #43 Scholarship Documentation.” Please include your name, address, phone number & email address for contact information. Applications must be received by May 1, 2026.

The decision of the Scholarship Committee Judges is final, and all applicants will receive written notification that a decision has been reached. The winners will be notified by telephone; the presentation the awards will take place at the American Legion General Meeting in Naperville the first week of June 2026.

For more information, contact Todd Bertulis at (618) 250-3683 or todd.bertulis@gmail.com.

Naperville Woman’s Club Announces Availability of 9 Scholarships

In association with the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Illinois, Naperville Woman’s Club is pleased to announce nine scholarships are now available to area high school seniors, college students, and adults returning to school.

Scholarships are available for vocational training, advanced education, drama, music, and art among others.

For more information, interested applicants are invited to visit gfwcillinois.org/gfwc-il-scholarship-information/ and to apply. Interested applicants may also contact NWC at (331) 452-8420 or email the club at general@napervillewomansclub.org.

Submissions are date sensitive; applications must be postmarked no later than March 15, 2026.

The Rotary Club of Naperville Scholarship Opportunities for Local High School Seniors

The Rotary Club of Naperville is proud to offer its annual scholarship program to support outstanding students as they pursue higher education. Through the Rotary Club of Naperville Scholarship Committee, these scholarships recognize students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, and a commitment to their community.

Eligible applicants must reside within the attendance boundaries of Naperville Community Unit School District 203 or Indian Prairie School District 204 and be graduating from high school during the academic year in which they apply. Seniors attending local parochial high schools who live within District 203 or 204 boundaries are also encouraged to submit an application.

To ensure fairness and transparency, scholarship candidates may not be related to a member of The Rotary Club of Naperville.

The application deadline is Sunday, March 8, 2026.

“We are honored to invest in the future of our community by supporting students as they take the next step in their educational journey,” said Maria Caselli, Chair of the Rotary Club of Naperville Scholarship Committee. “These scholarships reflect Rotary’s ongoing commitment to service and developing the next generation of leaders.”

Students interested in applying can access the application online at rotaryclubofnaperville.org/grants-scholarships/.

Questions or requests for additional information may be directed to Maria Caselli, Chair, Rotary Club of Naperville Scholarship Committee, at mcaselli@napervillerotary.com.

First Light Pathways Educational Equity Scholarship

First Light Pathways is proud to offer an Educational Equity Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 to support students who demonstrate resilience and commitment to learning as well a desire to continue their education. Applications will be accepted from March 1 through April 17, 2026.

No late applications will be accepted. Awards will be granted in May 2026.

Find applications at www.firstlightpathways.org.

For more information, call Executive Director Vivian Grant at (630) 303-7239 or email info@firstlightpathways.org.

First Light Pathways

First Light Pathways is a Naperville-based 501 C (3) nonprofit organization committed to bridging gaps in educational access through tutoring, enrichment programs and community-based support for youth.

Editor’s Note / The above scholarship opportunities were received via press release for the sake of publicizing their availability. Any questions about the scholarships need to be addressed directly to the sponsoring organization. Thank you.