Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: February 27 – March 1

Plan your weekend with great things to do in Naperville. From dining to local shows, there is something for everyone.

The weather will be a blend of sunshine, clouds, slim chance of snow and the thermometer reaching low 60 degrees on Friday, then hovering in the thirties for the reminder of the weekend. Discover signs of the changing seasons during brisk walks.

Take time to observe waterfowl near local ponds. Also, always remember to follow their lead. Stay healthy and hydrated with sips of water throughout the day.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse is open

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

VFW Fish Fry in Kendall Hall at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540

The annual tradition continues! From 4:30 to 7:30PM, the Naperville VFW Fish Fry is open to the public every Friday during Lent through April 3. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music, drinks (cash bar) and camaraderie. Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations such as the NNHS Veterans Club. For fish and fries, $15 per plate. Add pizza or fries for another $5. (Cash or Check) Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring friends, family and neighbors.

BrightSide Theatre Youth Project presents Legally Blonde the Musical Jr.

7PM at the Yellow Box – 1635 Emerson Lane Naperville, IL 60540

Condensed version of the hit Broadway musical tailored for young performers and audiences. LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Weekends, February 20-28, 2026. Fridays at 7PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 5PM. Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

Saturday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., March 3, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. Also, save the dates to celebrate St. Patrick from after the parade on March 14 through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. If you’re looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community, take a look and apply. Know someone looking for restaurant or food service work in the Naperville area? Apply here: https://hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0.

Chords For Kids Concert

7PM at Wentz Concert Hall – 171 E. Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Chords of kids is a concert designed for children with special needs and their families. It is a judgment free concert where parents do not need to worry about traditional concert etiquette. “Wigglers Welcomed” is our moto. The music at the concert includes “YMCA,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and the “Chicken Dance.” Audience members are encourage to sing and dance along with the music. The concert is free to attend, but tickets must be reserved in advance at www.northcentralcollege.edu/chords-kids-concert-0.

Sunday

Troop 100 Annual Pancake Breakfast

7AM to noon at Wesley United Methodist Church – 21 East Franklin Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Come support the Scouts with all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, and orange juice, plus amazing raffle prizes and a bake sale! Tickets: $7 per person or $20 per family. Tickets available for purchase at the door, or purchase your ticket/donate online. www.zeffy.com.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Shop & Dine Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

No matter the season, find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.