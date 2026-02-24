Enjoy community events in Kendall Hall, just west of downtown Naperville

Find plenty of free parking at the Judd Kendall VFW, located at 908 W. Jackson Ave., just west of downtown, in the heart of Naperville. (PN File Photo)

Bead up to celebrate Mardi Gras in green, purple & gold

In case you missed Mardi Gras Day on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, the day that ended the joyful Carnival season that always falls just before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, consider the Masquerade set to begin at 6PM Thurs., Feb. 26.

The community is invited to a vibrant and festive post Mardi Gras Masquerade Celebration hosted by Chef Terrell Cole and Dark Horse Grill and Catering on Thurs., Feb. 26, when delicious food will take center stage.

Experience the excitement of New Orleans with colorful decorations, lively music and traditional Mardi Gras fun—and all to benefit programs and services provided by Naperville Responds for Veterans.

“Wear your favorite mask or beads and get ready for an evening filled with entertainment, delicious food, and great company,” organizers say. “Don’t miss out on this spectacular night of fun, flavor and festivity.”

Tickets are $50 per person. Click here to reserve a spot. Doors open at 6PM at the Naperville VFW Post.

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is located at 908 Jackson Ave., just west of downtown Naperville.

Friday Fish Fry returns weekly from 4:30 to 7:30 thru April 3

Every Friday during Lent, members of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 will host its Friday Night Fish Fry in Kendall Hall from 4:30PM to 7:30PM, a popular way to “break bread” and share camaraderie, all to benefit local Veteran initiatives and other programs. (Click here for a link to James Hoch Photography with pictures from Feb. 20, 2026.)

Kendall Hall will serve up other events, too!

Looking ahead to Sat., Feb. 28, the American Legion Riders are set to host a Chili Dinner from 5 to 7PM to benefit Special Olympics. Tickets are $15. Note the scanner below to reserve seats at the table. Everybody’s welcome.

Kendall Hall hosts American Legion Dinner/Socials

What’s more, American Legion Post 43 dinners held at the VFW on the third Saturday of the month continue through April beginning with a social hour at 6PM followed by dinner at 7PM.

The community is invited to the next dinner on Sat., March. 21, a tribute to St. Patrick with a menu of corned beef and cabbage as well as Shepherd’s Pie. With a little luck of the Irish, delicious desserts will be served, too.

Cost of dinner is $15 for adults; $7 for ages 7-14; Free for ages 6 -0. Cash bar.

Simply RSVP to kristen@junglesgroup.com before March 18. All are welcome to the festivities that will include a performance of Irish dancing, noted Commander Tom Jorstad.

The American Legion Dinner Socials for the season will wrap up on Sat., April 18, by honoring all Past Commanders and the American Legion Citizen of the Year.

Looking ahead to March 29 at Veterans Park…

Meanwhile, mark your calendar to attend the annual National Vietnam Veterans Day observance, planned this year to begin at 1PM Sun., March 29, in Veterans Park at 303 E. Gartner Road across from Grace United Methodist Church where parking will be available.

The Friday Fish Fry at the Judd Kendall VFW will continue through Lent from 4:30PM to 7:30PM, ending on April 3.

Rental Info for Kendall Hall & other VFW Space

Spacious Kendall Hall can accommodate parties of up to 250 individuals. Audio-visual equipment is available, as are other amenities. Anniversary parties, business meetings, class reunions, fundraisers, showers, funeral luncheons and all things for weddings are among many ways to rent Kendall Hall.

What’s more, a smaller venue known as the “Party Room” for up to 60 guests also is available for rent.

For more information about hosting an event at Kendall Hall or the Party Room, kindly contact the rental team between 9AM and Noon, Monday through Friday. Simply call (630) 420-9820 or send an email to vfwpost3873@gmail.com.

Throughout the year, the active Judd Kendall VFW Post serves as host to many community events such as the annual Turkey Raffle, the weekly Friday Fish Fry during Lent, community blood drives, meetings for the Annual Memorial Day Parade and many other activities.