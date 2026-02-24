Naperville Residents Invited to ‘Chat with the Chief’ on March 6

Above / The next “Chat with the Chief” will be held from 9 to 10:30AM Fri., March 6, at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, located at 110 S. Washington Street in Downtown Naperville. (PN File Photo)

City of Naperville Report

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres invites the community to chat with him and other members of the Naperville Police Department on Fri., March 6.

This informal meet-and-greet is part of the Naperville Police Department’s Chat with the Chief series. It will be held from 9 to 10:30AM on Fri., March 6 at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, 110 S. Washington St., in Downtown Naperville.

At Chat with the Chief, attendees should not expect a presentation or formal agenda, but rather informal conversation in a relaxed atmosphere. Residents are encouraged to stop by at any time during the event.

“Chat with the Chief is such a valuable opportunity for us to have one-on-one and small group conversations with residents,” said Chief Arres. “We can answer their questions, listen to their concerns, and really get to know the values and priorities of the people who live and work in the town we’re sworn to protect.”

Chat with the Chief is held several times annually

Chat with the Chief is typically hosted several times each year in various locations throughout the city.

For more information about Chat with the Chief, visit www.naperville.il.us/npd/chatwithchief. Any business owner or manager interested in hosting a future Chat with the Chief at their Naperville location is encouraged to email npdpio@naperville.il.us.