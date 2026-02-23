27 F
Naperville
Monday, February 23, 2026
Naperville Park District to Host Two Spring Hiring Events

Naperville Park District
By Naperville Park District

The Naperville Park District will host two spring hiring events ahead of the summer season, one on Monday, March 9, and the other on Thursday, April 2. Both events will take place from 1-3PM at Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers from the Park District, as well as representatives from Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) and Official Finders about various positions offered within their organizations. The Park District’s hiring season for summer employment is in full swing, with positions available at facilities such as Centennial Beach and the Paddleboat Quarry, and in programs like summer camps.

“We highly encourage high school and college students to attend one of our upcoming hiring events to plan their summer employment,” said Katie Sepe, Director of Human Resources at the Naperville Park District. “We also have many part-time opportunities for adults looking for a flexible work schedule.”

Naperville Park District job openings include seasonal or year-round, part-time positions in park maintenance, recreation, golf, custodial and customer service. Job seekers are encouraged to browse the list of currently available jobs and job descriptions prior to the event at www.napervilleparks.org/employment.

Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 137 parks and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddle boat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
