Naperville Park District to Host Two Spring Hiring Events

The Naperville Park District will host two spring hiring events ahead of the summer season, one on Monday, March 9, and the other on Thursday, April 2. Both events will take place from 1-3PM at Fort Hill Activity Center, located at 20 Fort Hill Drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers from the Park District, as well as representatives from Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) and Official Finders about various positions offered within their organizations. The Park District’s hiring season for summer employment is in full swing, with positions available at facilities such as Centennial Beach and the Paddleboat Quarry, and in programs like summer camps.

“We highly encourage high school and college students to attend one of our upcoming hiring events to plan their summer employment,” said Katie Sepe, Director of Human Resources at the Naperville Park District. “We also have many part-time opportunities for adults looking for a flexible work schedule.”

Naperville Park District job openings include seasonal or year-round, part-time positions in park maintenance, recreation, golf, custodial and customer service. Job seekers are encouraged to browse the list of currently available jobs and job descriptions prior to the event at www.napervilleparks.org/ employment.