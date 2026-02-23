Dental Screenings This Friday, February 27: Support Your Child’s Healthy Smile

DuPage County Report

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is excited to celebrate “Give Kids A Smile Day” by offering free dental screenings for kids on Friday, February 27, 2026. This special event is part of a nationwide initiative by the American Dental Association (ADA) to provide essential dental care to children who need it most.

DCHD dentists will be on-site by appointment only to provide free dental check-ups, oral health education and a take-home oral health care kit to help keep those little smiles shining. Spots are limited, so parents and guardians should call (630) 221-7776 to schedule an appointment today.

Why Is This Important?

Did you know cavities are the #1 most common chronic disease among kids in the U.S.? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

More than half of kids ages 6-8 have had a cavity in at least one of their baby teeth.

Over half of teens ages 12-19 have had a cavity in at least one of their permanent teeth.

Untreated cavities can lead to pain, infections, and struggles with eating, speaking, playing and learning.

Good oral health starts early, and “Give Kids A Smile Day” is the perfect opportunity to get your child checked out—for free.

What Is ‘Give Kids A Smile Day’?

Since 2003, the ADA’s ‘Give Kids A Smile’ program has helped more than 300,000 children each year by providing critical dental care across the country. This effort wouldn’t be possible without the support of over 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dedicated volunteers.

Beyond this special event, the DCHD Dental Clinic offers ongoing dental care for eligible school-aged children and adults. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (630) 682-7400.

Help your child build a lifetime of healthy smiles—book their free screening today.