Word of Mouth – Resolve To Smile More This Year

What is it about a nice smile that affects people the way it does? For men and women alike, having good oral hygiene can be a very significant quality. Smiles are the most immediate way to make an impression — it shows you’re having a good time, that you like a person, and that you have confidence. Confidence is key to both interpersonal and professional relationships.

Fortunately, there are a variety of options when it comes to giving you a smile you are proud to show off. If you’re not thrilled with the shade of your teeth, professional whitening can make a big difference in a short amount of time. Some people find success with whitening strips and other over-the-counter products, but seeing results can take several months and treatment often needs to be repeated sooner than you’d like.

If both the position and the hue of your teeth are concerning, veneers may be the way to go. Many patients initially tell me they do not want veneers because they don’t want to end up with their teeth looking unnatural or overly large. Once I show them before and after photos of patients who have decided to get veneers, they usually change their tune and realize that when done well, veneers can help you have the perfect smile you’ve always wanted.

Aligners are best for those who have misaligned teeth but don’t want to go the route of braces. I often find that patients who are interested in aligners are those who had braces in childhood but their teeth have shifted in adulthood (a good reminder to make your kids wear their retainers once their braces come off!).

Whatever is preventing you from giving a big, toothy smile, it is usually fixable. Look at it as in investment rather than an expense — the confidence boost alone makes cosmetic dental treatments worth it.

If you’re interested in restoring your smile this year, give us a call at (630) 420-0013 or visit us at napervilledentist.com to schedule your free consultation!