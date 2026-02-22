The Life and Legacy of Russell Watson Keeney: Attorney and Congressman

Russell Watson Keeney was born in Pittsfield, Pike County, Illinois, Dec. 29, 1897, the son of Walter Franklin Keeney and Kittie Ann Watson.

He came to Naperville with his family in 1905 and after completing his preliminary education at the public schools in Naperville, he attended evening classes at DePaul University where he graduated with an LL.B. degree in 1919 and an LL.M. degree in 1921.

Russell was associated with Joseph Reuss, a Naperville attorney, in the practice of law until 1926. He then joined the law firm of Reed, Knoch & Keeney, Naperville, and subsequently was a member of the successor firm of Reed & Keeney from 1930 until his election as Circuit Judge of the 16th Judicial District in 1953.

Russell filled various public offices, beginning in 1919 as clerk of Lisle Township, DuPage County, Illinois, and from 1922 to 1926 as justice of the peace there. Appointed assistant state’s attorney for DuPage County in 1926, he served in that office until 1936 and simultaneously was first assistant state’s attorney in the county and acting state’s attorney.

In 1936 he became special assistant attorney general for DuPage County and that same year was elected state’s attorney for the county. Russell filled the latter office until 1940 when he was elected Judge of the County Court of DuPage County to fill an unexpired term, and he was reelected to that bench in 1942, 1946, and 1950.

Elected judge of the 16th Judicial Circuit of Illinois in 1953, he remained on that bench for three years, resigning upon his election in 1956 to the 14th Illinois District of the U.S. Congress, where he served until his death.

In the U.S. Congress, Russell served on the House judiciary committee. In civic affairs Russell was a supporter of the Family Service Association of DuPage County, serving on its executive committee during 1951-53 and as vice-president of the organization from 1953 until his death.

From 1946 to 1957, he was president of the DuPage County Tuberculosis Association.

During the First World War, Russell served as a private in the Student Army Training Corps unit at DePaul University. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose, honorary member of the DuPage Board of Realtors and Kiwanis Club of Wheaton. Russell also was a member of the American, Illinois State, and DuPage County bar associations, Illinois Circuit and Superior Judges Association, State’s Attorneys Association of Illinois, Illinois County and Probate Judges Association (President / 1947-48), DuPage County Farm Bureau, Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, Izaak Walton League, the Scottish Rite, Shrine, Knights Templar and the Order of the Eastern Star, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Delta Theta Phi, the American Legion, and the Forty and Eight.

He married Jane Perrier Perkins in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Dec. 29, 1926, and they were the parents of one daughter, Jacqueline.

Russell and Jane divorced and he married Marge La Schiavo Sansone on Nov. 18, 1950, in Morris, Illinois.

He was raised a Master Mason November 12, 1919. Russell was exalted a Royal Arch Mason April 27, 1920, and served as High Priest of the Chapter in 1925.

Russell Watson Keeney died in Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland, on January 11, 1958, and was buried in the Naperville Cemetery.