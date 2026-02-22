North Central College: A Life-changing College Experience Close to Home

It’s college decision-making season. Students, with their families, are weighing many factors in choosing where to continue their education.

I found myself at that same crossroads in the spring of 2014. As a senior at Naperville Central High School, I was deciding where the next chapter of my life would begin. I considered factors like cost, campus life and academic programs. In the end, I selected North Central College — located in the heart of my hometown of Naperville. That choice continues to have a positive impact on my life today.

North Central is a school best defined as ‘personal’ — with small class sizes, professors who know your name, and opportunities to customize your education. North Central combines the resources and opportunities of a large school with the support of a close-knit community.

The foundations of my successes today were formed during my time on campus. I majored in entrepreneurship and small business management, and faculty and staff invested in my future — pushing my thinking and helping me shape my own unique view of the world around me.

At North Central, it’s easy to get involved and gain leadership experience on campus. I served as a resident assistant and president of the Student Governing Association. I also completed two internships and received a research grant to work with a faculty mentor to collect data on high-tech acquisitions and cryptocurrencies. These experiences prepared me for life post-graduation, giving me valuable experience in public speaking, working with others, and networking.

In May of 2018, I walked across the stage with a bachelor’s degree from North Central, followed in 2020 by an MBA. Today, I belong to a global network of 30,000-plus alumni — an extension of North Central’s value to students long after they leave campus.

My advice for local high school seniors is this: Don’t rule out going to college close to home. A life-changing college experience isn’t defined by how far away you go to school. It’s what you do once you’re there. Stay focused on going far in life, which you can do by taking advantage of opportunities right where you are.