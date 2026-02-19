Things To Do in Naperville This Weekend: February 20-22

Discover a range of things to do and activities in Naperville this weekend, including warm welcomes while dining at acclaimed local restaurants and local perfomances.

Friday

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Fish Fry at the Naperville VFW

4:30PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars – 908 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540

The annual tradtion continues! The Naperville VFW Fish Fry is open to the public every Friday during lent. Come out and enjoy food, fun, music, drinks and comraderie. Payment at the Door: Cash, Venmo, or Zelle accepted only. Order Ahead for Pickup: Text your order to 773.351.4646. Menu: Enjoy delicious fish, shrimp, pizza, and fries from Draft Picks. Desserts: Indulge in sweet treats sold weekly by local community organizations. $15 per plate. Don’t miss out on an evening of fun and community spirit. Bring your friends and family.

BrightSide Theatre Youth Project presents Legally Blonde the Musical Jr.

7PM at the Yellow Box – 1635 Emerson Lane Naperville, IL 60540

Condensed version of the hit Broadway musical tailored for young performers and audiences. LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL, JR. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. February 20-28, 2026. Fridays at 7PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 5PM. Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

North Central College presents Everybody Thrashing

7:30PM at Madden Theatre – 171 Chicago Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

It is 1518, July, Strasbourg. A woman begins to dance and cannot stop. Over the next two months, around 400 people will join her, and roughly a fourth will dance until they die. This is the Dancing Plague of 1518. In this new play with music incorporating original text, Medieval writings, and devised moments created by the ensemble, Everybody Thrashing explores this historical moment of group hysteria and how it connects with contemporary moments of group fervor, madness, and in some cases exaltation. Performances are 7:30PM Feb. 19, Feb. 20 & Feb. 21 / 2PM Feb. 21 & Feb. 22 in Madden Theatre. Tickets are $14. Tickets at northcentral.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., Feb. 3, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM.

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. If you’re looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community, take a look and apply. Know someone looking for restaurant or food service work in the Naperville area? Apply here: https://hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0.

American Legion Post 43 First Responders Appreciation Dinner!

Community is welcome to attend monthly dinner, 6PM to 8PM, in Kendall Hall, 908 W. Jackson Avenue.

American Legion Post 43 dinners held on the third Saturday of the month continue through April beginning with a social hour at 6PM followed by dinner at 7PM.

The community is invited to the next dinner on Sat., Feb. 21. Cost of dinner is $15 for adults; $7 for ages 7-14; Free for ages 6 -0. Cash bar. Simply RSVP to kristen@junglesgroup.com.

Sunday

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser at the VFW

Join friends and neighbors during family-friendly fundraiser 8AM to 11:30AM at 908 W. Jackson Avenue.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available.

Shop Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

Find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.