Chicago Sinfonietta: Watch a Queen’s Story Through Music and Dance

Watch a Queen’s Story in Music and Dance. Hear Women’s Voices That Stay with You.

Don’t Miss Two Pieces Featuring Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.

If you’re looking for an evening filled with wow moments only a live orchestra and dance company can deliver, the kind that makes you forget your phone and feel fully present, this concert is for you!

The night opens with Florence Price’s Dances in the Canebrakes—heard on Spotify more than 2 million times and brought to life by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. Amy Beach’s sweeping Gaelic Symphony and Marianna Martines’ bright, energetic Sinfonia in C Major follow, delivering the big, cinematic, lyrical moments that make live orchestra captivating.

In the second half, Deeply Rooted returns to the stage for Shirley J. Thompson’s Seventh Sense: Incidents in the Life of Queen Amanirenas — a dramatic, movement-filled portrayal of the queen seeking guidance from her warrior ancestors as she prepares to halt Emperor Augustus’ push into Africa.

Fri, Mar 6 / 7 PM / Wentz Hall (Naperville)

Sat, Mar 7 / 7 PM / Harris Theater (Chicago Loop)

Tickets start at $30

