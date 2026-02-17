Naperville Woman’s Club News – Where Can You Host a Celebration, Memorial or Special Event in Downtown Naperville?

They wanted to host a doggie adoption event, complete with a doggie scavenger hunt. It was her 60th birthday and she wanted to invite 59 friends to dance and have fun. The couple also wanted to renew their wedding vows in front of 50 of their friends and relatives. But where could they do all of this in downtown Naperville? The answer—14 S. Washington at the Old Stone Church with the iconic purple doors.

For years, this little rental gem has been a vibrant community gathering place for all kinds of events: recitals, church services, showers, graduation, retirement parties, birthday parties and memorial services. The space also has welcomed public talks, community presentations and even a plastic recycling event in the building’s parking lot. It also happens to be the clubhouse for The Naperville Woman’s Club, the group that acquired the building in 1925.

The historic charm of this landmark makes it a sought-after venue for weddings with the stunning stained-glass window providing a breathtaking backdrop for photographs. Renters often transform the clubhouse with creative and elegant decorations showcasing the versatility of the space.

The NWC clubhouse is home to several long-term renters, including a church that meets every Sunday, as well as many short-term renters who use the space for a wide variety of occasions. Music recitals are especially popular with performers enjoying the use of the beautiful grand piano, generously donated to the Naperville Woman’s Club in 1949.

The building is easily accessible and features beautiful hardwood floors, a catering kitchen, stage, seating for up to 100 as well as free and convenient parking all in the heart of downtown Naperville.

In addition to opening their doors to the Naperville community for rentals, NWC members regularly use the space for their business and committee meetings, educational programs, guest speakers, book clubs, and special events. During the holiday season, club members decorate the clubhouse, adding a festive and cozy touch.

For more information about renting this historic landmark, visit napervillewomansclub.org or call Ann Jansen at (331) 452-8420.

Submitted by Ann Jansen and Jennifer Kashur, Chairmen/Facilities & Rentals.