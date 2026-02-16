Transitions – Executive Protection: More Than a Bodyguard

Celebrities and wealthy families are fueling the growing private security industry. Taylor Swift paid her personal bodyguard a million-dollar bonus after her famous “Eras Tour.” We often see bodyguards as big and intimidating. But the best security is almost invisible. We have a cousin who traveled widely as a bodyguard (posing as a boyfriend) for the daughter of a wealthy family because she wanted to see the world, maybe without her family, but in safety.

At age 15, Jared read an article about private security and decided that’s what he wanted to do. He didn’t know anyone in the field, but a few years later, while still a teen, he was the best at a sharpshooter course attended by FBI agents. Without college, he was unable to join elite groups until he met Charles “Chuck” Andre Mauldin. Chuck attended Glenbard South and College of DuPage and earned his certification from Executive Security International in Colorado. He began his professional journey as a dispatcher for fire, police and emergency medical services at DuPage Public Safety Communications.

Chuck Mauldin provided protective services for the chief executives of Fortune 100 companies and other high-profile individuals and families. He traveled the world, and his expertise was widely respected. He was recognized as a subject matter expert in executive protection and security, sharing his knowledge through television, radio and other channels.

What is so remarkable about Chuck’s meeting and mentorship of Jared is the difference in their backgrounds. One was a middle-class Black American from Chicago’s west suburbs; the other was a tall, rugged, and blond backwoods boy from Alaska.

As we celebrate Black History Month, their story is a reminder that America is full of numerous stories of people stepping across cultures and race to help one another achieve their goals.

Chuck was one of the few people who listened to an 18-year-old boy who had curiosity and a hunger to learn. Chuck gave Jared time and listened. Listening is a practice in short supply these days. We’d all benefit if each of us modeled Chuck Mauldin.