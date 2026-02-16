The Y – Put Your Heart First This February

February is Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease and encouraging healthy habits that support long-term heart health.

Regular physical activity, stress management, and community connection all play an important role in keeping our hearts strong—and even small changes can have a lasting impact.

At the Fry Family YMCA, we’re proud to offer fitness programs that support cardiovascular health while meeting you where you are on your wellness journey. From strength training and low-impact options to classes that improve flexibility, balance, and endurance, our programs are designed to help members build healthy routines they can stick with.

This Heart Month, we’re excited to introduce and highlight several upcoming classes. Couples Yoga offers a unique way to slow down, stretch, and connect while reducing stress—an important factor in heart health. Our new TRX classes provide a full-body workout that boosts strength, stability, and cardiovascular endurance. We’re also launching Pilates Reformer classes, which focus on core strength, posture, and controlled movement to support overall fitness and injury prevention.

Whether you’re looking to try something new or recommit to your wellness goals, Heart Month is the perfect time to get started. Join us at the Fry Family Y and take meaningful steps toward a healthier heart, stronger body, and more active life.

The Fry Family Y has a wide variety of offerings available that will keep you and your family happy and healthy all while having fun. Learn more and register at fryfamilyymca.org, via phone at (630) 904-9595 or stop by our front desk at 2120 95th Street!