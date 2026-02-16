Naperville Gardener – Getting to Know the State Pet of Illinois

In 2017, shelter dogs and cats were named the Official State Pet of Illinois. The most recent Krueger pet, Megan, was adopted last spring from Aurora Animal Care & Control.

My son had been petless since Marley died and the time was finally right for a dog to join the family. Marley had been rescued from a family that couldn’t care for him and he had a wonderful life with the Krueger family. He was best friends with my two dogs, Cindy and Lucky. Cindy was rescued from drug dealers in Albuquerque and Lucky became ours when our neighbors moved away and couldn’t keep her.

Anyone who has taken in a pet from similar situations will agree that these animals sense that they have been given another chance at a safe, happy life.

It was an impressive experience at Aurora Animal Care & Control. Matt had previewed the list of available dogs online and had tentatively selected his top two. He and his two sons had an appointment that Saturday and Kent and I tagged along.

Megan was the first to be brought into the play area and had so much fun with all of us that Matt decided to proceed with the adoption. That took a little bit of time as the questionnaire was quite extensive. Have you ever owned a dog? How much time will you be away from the dog? Do you own your home? If you are renting, produce a letter from your landlord that you may have a dog, etc.

Matt had to prove his residence and finally could take Megan home. She has been a wonderful addition to the household.

Since this is a gardening column, here are some outdoor plants that are safe for dogs. Consider daylilies, marigolds, pansies and sunflowers. Some plants are dangerous for dogs, but I have yet to have any of my dogs eat my daffodils, daisies, hydrangeas, milkweed or yews. They’re on the toxic list, but I’ve never had a problem.

Something to consider when adopting a shelter pet… I’m sure you have seen the question, “Who rescued who?”