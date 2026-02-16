Movies With Tarek – ‘Wuthering Heights’

When there is a film directed by Emerald Fennell, there is a guaranteed dynamic which is bound to have intriguing shifts. This is certainly the case in her newest film Wuthering Heights, based on the novel written by Emily Bronte.

This time around, Fennell utilizes her vision as a director on a romantic journey that is mind-blowing with a combination of tragedy and love. The 1800s setting in Yorkshire, England emphasizes the uniqueness of the era and differences between the higher-class and lower-class. Love is ultimately what stands in the middle of Wuthering Heights.

The two main characters are Cathy and Heathcliff (Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi). They have grown up together and are in love. Like the terrain in Yorkshire, the relationship tends to go up and down. Much is connected to their upbringing which stands between the connection Cathy and Heathcliff have. With Cathy navigating her own lifestyle, and Heathcliff struggling, there is a point of separation. When that occurs, there is a chance to restore what once existed, but the obstacles are risky along with destructive.

The film is compelling because of the way it is set up between the characters. Cathy is presented with the opportunity which would lead to a wealthier life where she could thrive. Heathcliff has many more hardships, so Cathy finds herself in a difficult place. She decides to marry Edgar (Shazad Latif) because she sees some future with him. However, the presence of Heathcliff pulls at her heart strings. Wuthering Heights creates a spellbinding drama that warms hearts with love.

Throughout the various hurdles faced by the lead characters, Wuthering Heights stays cinematic by keeping the relationship issues between Cathy and Heathcliff upfront. Robbie and Elordi are sensational. They make Wuthering Heights a dramatic ride filled with lust, power and mixed emotions. Their performances are like a period-piece with intense dramatics and deep context. The overarching theme of soul-searching is used by Fennell to challenge audiences in Wuthering Heights.

Throughout my viewing experience, I found this film to be poetic. The fact that there are moments where things do not work out but still love exists was heartwarming. Through the eyes of Robbie and Elordi, the power of remaining connected is well within reach in Wuthering Heights. Love is lost and found in a compelling way. There is just no easy way to define why choices are made. Yet, the point of self-sacrifice is gut-wrenching in Wuthering Heights.

I was astonished. I was mesmerized. I was in profound thought. The realization of how much human connection can mean hit me deeply during Wuthering Heights. The theme of a forever-relationship taking place in the late 1800s spoke to me, especially in an era in which there were no technological advancements.

Instead, only-face-to-face interactions which resulted in immersive moments of love. Fennell brings audiences on a journey that is one-of-a-kind. Not everyone may understand it at first, but the dramatics are a wild adventure that is all about love and how much it can hurt.

Three-and-a-half out of four stars.