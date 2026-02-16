Inspire Breakfast! Is Set for March 26

The public is welcome to “imagine the possibilities” for IPSD 204 students at the annual Inspire Breakfast beginning at 7AM Thurs., March 26, at the White Eagle Club.

The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, established in 1988, invites the community to enjoy a vibrant morning featuring live music by talented Indian Prairie School District student musicians as well as a showcase of custom sponsored student art.

The event will kick off with coffee and networking, followed by a full breakfast and an engaging presentation highlighting various programs supported by the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation.

Guests are invited to join more than 200 businesses, local leaders, elected officials, District 204 leadership, parents and community members for a morning “to connect and be inspired by the impactful work IPEF is doing in our IPSD 204 schools.”

Advance registration ($75 per seat) is required. For info, visit www.ipef204.org.