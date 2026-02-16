Debate Team: Engaging in Meaningful Discussions

Something I hear a lot from parents pushing their kids to join the Debate Team is, “You’ll love it because you like arguing with me so much!” It’s always rubbed me the wrong way because arguing is just a tiny part of what debate is all about.

For me, debate is about asking questions. What would happen to the economy if we implemented rent control? What are the negative’s arguments for establishing an AI workforce transition fund? Should we enforce a higher minimum contribution to the unified NATO budget? These questions don’t have easy answers, but that’s rather the point.

As a captain of the Naperville Central Debate Team, the best discussions I’ve had are the ones where there was no clear winner. Everyone made strong arguments, and each side had valid points.

This will be my last year on the Debate Team. Recently, at one of our final tournaments of the season, we placed first as a team in the Tournament of Champions division. It’s an accomplishment I’m incredibly proud of—but what’s going to stay with me isn’t the trophy (the school keeps it, anyway).

In ten years, I don’t think I’m going to remember what a judge thought about my vocal intonation or what ranks I earned as a sophomore. But I am going to carry the lessons debate has instilled in me: thinking on my feet, clear communication, and a hunger for answers.

I’m also going to remember the other dedicated members of our debate team, fellow high schoolers in suits! My fellow captains, Rohan Jain and Anushka Jain, as well as some of our most skilled debaters, Sofie Hodgson and Hiba Hasan, have made this an unforgettable debate season.

And the best part? You don’t need a two-piece suit and a legal pad to debate. All you need is curiosity and a willingness to listen. At the end of the day, debate is simply thinking critically about the world around you—and that’s a skill anyone can use.