Art Talk – Naperville Art League Announces 2026 Public Art Competition

Naperville Art League (NAL) recently announced a call for artists for its 21st annual Public Art Competition. Themed “Legato,” this perennial favorite is open to League members and non-members alike, which is a departure from NAL’s usual exhibition protocol. Individuals, aged 14 and above, are welcome to submit work on or before April 7, 2026, for inclusion in the show.

While NAL is flexible in accepting entries in any medium, it requires that all submissions adhere to the theme and that artists include a statement that illustrates the correlation between the two. NAL’s exhibit team announced “Legato” as this year’s theme, a word that many may recognize but that others may not. A quick Google search will help with a definition. One potential participant inquired about an interpretation using the term il gatto, which, translated from Italian, means “the cat,” and found it may be a stretch. Still, if the artist made a convincing case, it would be a further reflection of their creative power, and all’s fair in art and imagination.

Ultimately, the statements allow the artists to have a voice in a visual environment that gives viewers a level of depth and context the art may not fully convey on its own.

“People who come to see the show often tell us how much they appreciate reading the artist statements,” said Sally Sharp, NAL’s president. “They say it gives them a better understanding of the story, making it more relatable and personal. We, as the administrators of the exhibit, like the requirement because it creates a more cohesive collection that feels intentional rather than random.”

The show opens to the public on Tues., April 14, at the Naperville Fine Art Center & Gallery, 508 N. Center Street, Naperville, and continues through May 15. An awards ceremony will take place at a special reception from 6-8PM on Fri., April 24, where the top-ranking artists will receive cash prizes or recognition. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Loaves and Fishes Community Services and its efforts to increase both the quantity and quality of the food it provides to the individuals and families it serves.

For more information, including the application for the public art competition, visit napervilleartleague.com.

