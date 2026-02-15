West Suburban Wedding Showcase Is Set for Feb. 22

Newly engaged couples are welcome to explore wedding resources under one roof at CityGate Hospitality’s annual West Suburban Wedding Showcase from 11AM to 2PM Sun., Feb. 22. The free event will be held at Hotel Arista, 2139 CityGate Lane.

Co-hosted by award-winning venues Hotel Arista and CityGate Grille, the showcase features local florists, photographers, entertainers and providers of linens, lighting and draping. Guests can enter raffles for unique prizes and the Hotel Arista team will be available for on-site tours of indoor and outdoor event spaces across CityGate Centre’s 31 acres.

Visitors also can view guest rooms at the Forbes-recommended AAA Four Diamond hotel and stop by its Forbes Four Star spa.

“Planning a wedding can be overwhelming,” said Katie Jones, CityGate Hospitality’s wedding designer and catering manager. “Our showcase is a fun, low-stress way for couples to find the best resources to bring their dream wedding to life.”

Advance registration at HotelArista.com is encouraged. Registered guests who check in at the event will be automatically entered in raffles hosted by exhibitors.

Hotel Arista since 2008

Hotel Arista is Illinois’ only Forbes-rated and AAA Four Diamond hotel outside Chicago and holds Hall of Fame status as a more than 10-time winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire’s Couples’ Choice Award. Its Grand Ballroom, Santorini Room and Cyprus Room & Terrace accommodate weddings from 40 to 280 guests.

CityGate Grille since 2009

CityGate Grille is a USDA Prime steakhouse and event venue. With more than a half-dozen Best of Weddings awards from The Knot and Wedding Wire’s Couples’ Choice, it also holds Hall of Fame status with the industry’s leading sites. CityGate Grille’s Terrace Room offers floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a patio surrounded by native grasses, ideal for an indoor-outdoor wedding for up to 180 guests. The adjacent pond also is a popular ceremony site.