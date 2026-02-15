Loaves & Fishes – Beyond Food: A Path Toward Self-Sufficiency

When families come to Loaves & Fishes Community Services, they are often seeking food. But what they’re really carrying with them is much more. Hunger is rarely the only challenge. It’s a signal of deeper, interconnected needs.

That understanding led Loaves & Fishes to expand its approach beyond food alone. Ten years ago, those efforts came together through the merger that formed our CARES Programs. As CARES celebrates its 10th year, it represents a decade of listening, learning, and growing alongside our neighbors and offering wraparound support that helps families move from crisis toward stability and self-sufficiency.

Mary Boulos, Assistant Vice President of CARES, shared, “The team of compassionate staff and volunteers creates a welcoming environment that upholds dignity and acceptance, offering holistic programs that support four essential areas of life: physical health, financial stability, employment, and mental well-being.”

Physical health is often the starting point. Nutrition education, health screenings, vaccine clinics, and grocery assistance help families build habits that support long-term wellness. When basic health needs are addressed, everything else becomes more possible.

Financial stability is another critical piece. Emergency assistance can provide relief in moments of crisis, while access to public benefits, tax preparation, legal aid, and financial education helps families regain control. These supports ease immediate pressure and open pathways forward.

Employment health helps turn possibility into progress. English language classes, job support and our car programs remove common barriers to employment; helping neighbors gain skills, confidence and access to better opportunities. For many, these skills can mean the difference between surviving and thriving.

Mental health weaves through it all. Counseling referrals and Moving Up, our self-sufficiency workshop, offer space for reflection, encouragement and growth; helping individuals build resilience and envision a different future.

For CARES participants, these services come together as a turning point. As one participant shared, “I learned a lot about myself and how mindset, discipline and consistency shape real change…Growth isn’t only financial; it’s emotional, spiritual and about balance in all areas of life.”

Food assistance may bring families through our doors, but CARES helps them step forward with confidence, stability and hope, strengthening not just individual lives, but our entire community.