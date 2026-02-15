KidsMatter 2 Us – Looking To Make a Difference? Kindness Counts!

This February, we have the opportunity to make our world a better place.

Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) week is February 15 through 21. Join KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team (CYT) in celebrating Kindness Counts this special week and throughout February by practicing random acts of kindness at home, school, work and out in the community all month long.

Choosing to act with kindness releases oxytocin, dopamine and a sense of connection into our brains, making us feel happier, too. As the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (www.randomactsofkindness.org) reminds us, “Kindness is not just good for the world, it is good for us.”

Here are some simple ways to be intentionally kind this February

Individuals:

Donate a favorite book to the library.

Write positive comments online.

Write and send a note to friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Do a chore or favor at home, school, or office without having to be asked.

Donate to a favorite charity.

Limit screen time and really engage with others.

Leave encouraging notes on Post-Its around school, home or work.

Families or Groups:

Visit seniors in a nursing home.

Offer to shovel snow or run errands for a senior neighbor or someone with small children.

Consider fostering a dog or cat from a local shelter.

Invite someone new to participate in a fun activity with the family or group.

Organize a neighborhood clean-up.

Celebrate your family with a special meal or outing.

Collect food to donate to a local food pantry.

Intentional kindness goes a long way toward making the world a more positive place.

Will you and your family participate this year? Join us for Kindness Counts and help turn RAK week into a year-round habit. Don’t forget to share your inspirational stories of kindness with KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team (CYT), too. Please share your stories of kindness or nominate someone for a Random Acts of Kindness Award. Please see the KidsMatter website for more details at kidsmatter2us.org/kindnesscounts/.

One more thing…

On Feb. 12, KidsMatter broke the Guinness world records for largest Pickleball lesson!

KidsMatter teamed up with local education and community partners to conduct an Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt for the largest simultaneous pickleball lesson ever. The initiative aimed to unite participants across all generations to highlight the positive effects of movement on mental and physical health.

Two special free locations provided space for homeschool students and community members to join the effort. Groups played at Sure Shot Pickleball, 2244 Corporate Lane, and in the Community Room at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

According to Sherilyn Hebel, “We’ve succeeded at our Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt for the largest simultaneous pickleball lesson ever held!”

Hebel continued, “We’re thrilled about the success of our collective efforts and filled with gratitude for all of the people, places and organizations who helped make it possible. From participating schools and recreation host sites, to our instructor, lesson designer, timekeepers, videographers and many more people in important roles, we share our sincere thanks. And to our whole community, we share our appreciation for supporting our work in youth mental health, leadership development, career exploration and empowerment.

“We’ve succeeded together at our Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt,” Hebel added. “And we’re excited for everything that comes next.”