Things to Do Presidents’ Day Weekend / Feb. 13-16, 2026

Discover a range of things to do and activities in Naperville this weekend as temperatures climb into the 50s. Find warm welcomes while dining at acclaimed local restaurants for Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. …And celebrate the opening of a new exhibit at Naper Settlement on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 16.

Enjoy sunshine, some clouds, active waterfowl and the great outdoors during the four-day weekend! And be mindful that February is National Bird Feeding Month and the Great Backyard Bird Count starts today, Feb. 13, all around the world.

Wherever you go, make peace and public safety a priority every day!

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus!

Reminder… Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus. located at 606 N. Ellsworth, is closed for its annual winter break.

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer, here, here! Kreger’s hopes to see you return when they return.

Shop Downtown / Check out spring arrivals! Redeem Gift Certificates Find plenty to do that’s new throughout downtown Naperville! Downtown Naperville welcomes Lilly Pulitzer to the heart of the City! Known for its vintage floral prints and timeless resort style, another iconic brand will brighten the downtown landscape with spring arrivals. Moving right along, before Downtown Naperville Gift Cards burn a whole in your pocket and you lose them, remember they’re valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners six days a week, Wednesday through Monday. The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., March 3, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. And be ready for all the festivities to celebrate St. Patrick beginning on March 14 and then some through March 17!

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. If you’re looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community, take a look and apply. Know someone looking for restaurant or food service work in the Naperville area? Apply here: https://hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0.

Saturday – Valentine’s Day

Driving range at Naperbrook Golf Course plans to open at 10AM

Is your heart set living on greens? Get into the early swing of things at Naperbrook Golf Course, weather permitting, from 10AM to 4PM. The range will be using the mats only. Practice greens and turf tee will remain closed. Kindly note that Springbrook Golf Course’s clubhouse and practice areas are currently closed. Questions? Call Naperbrook Golf Course at (630) 378-4215.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. ALSO! Cheers to exclusive $5 Bar Bites specials, delicious bites, great vibes for the thrill of it in the bar, available from 3PM to 6PM Sunday thru Thursday— the perfect way to unwind and treat yourself. Available at the bar only. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Beverage purchase required. Looking toward Valentine’s Day, Sat., Feb. 14, reservations for a special 4-course dinner are pretty much booked at Mesón Sabika. Very limited times are available for Valentine’s Day. Perhaps celebrate with your sweetheart on another day at Meson Sabika! Salud!

Hearty choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice!

When you find a place that truly suits your taste, remember to tell your friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Thanks for supporting the city’s hospitality community whenever in the mood to dine out or take out! Find many spaces for special events, too.

Sunday

DuPage Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Radiant Voices’

3:30PM Sun., Feb. 13 at Wentz Concert Hall in the North Central College Fine and Performing Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Ave. Limited Tickets Available. $45.

Known primarily for his writings for Wind Ensemble, contemporary American composer Frank Ticheli describes his orchestral fantasy “Radiant Voices” as “raucous, free-wheeling, and [wholly] American.” Composed shortly after the Los Angeles riots of 1992, this poignant tone poem explores the wide range of emotions spurred by such tragic events in our society. Antonín Dvořák’s monumental Concerto in B minor for Violoncello and Orchestra, performed by internationally acclaimed soloist Leland Ko, anchors the second half of this powerful program. For possible last-minute ticket availability, call the box office at the DSO Box Office (630) 778-1003). Next up… DSO performs “Drama of the Sea” at 7:30PM Sat., March 21, followed by “American Reflections” at 7:30PM Sat., May 16.

Monday – Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day Celebration & Exhibit Opening

Naper Settlement will host free Presidents’ Day Celebration from 10AM to 4PM Mon., Feb. 16, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Visitors are invited to experience 250-themed historical activities, crafts, living history demonstrations, and the opening of “We the People: Naperville and the American Story,” a new interactive exhibit that connects Naperville’s history to the Semiquincentennial through thought-provoking local stories, rarely seen artifacts and a series of new hands-on learning experiences. To see a full list of programs and to register for the museum’s Presidents’ Day Celebration, visit NaperSettlement.org/250Celebration.

Learn the different ways to contact the Naperville Police as part of this month’s A Safer Naper campaign. Thank you.