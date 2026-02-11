Annual Spring Plant Sale welcomes all interest in support of VFW

Above / Pictured at Jewel Osco in 2025, flowers and flags go together. In 2026, especially as this nation prepares to celebrate its Declaration of Independence and first 250 years, the Annual Spring Plant Sale for the VFW welcomes all patrons to find red, white and blue flowers for local landscapes. (PN File Photo)

2026 Annual Spring Plant Sale Report



Any snow still on the ground today won’t last forever! (We promise.)

Now is the time to start thinking about your spring and summer gardens! On behalf of the Naperville VFW 2026 Plant Sale Team, we’re excited to share the details about this year’s benefit plant sale with you!

As spring approaches, we invite you to join us in supporting the Naperville VFW by purchasing beautiful plants for your home or garden. At our plant sale, you’ll find more than 100 plants, including flowers, herbs, veggies, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting, there’s something for everyone at our sale.

Special Dates to Note…

Orders Due: Monday, March 30, 2026

Plant Pick-Up: Friday, May 1, 2026 – 1-5PM

Pick-Up Location: Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

For your convenience, we’ve attached PDFs of the 2026 order form and photos of the lovely plants available for sale this year. Check out the 15 NEW items highlighted on the order form! Download these documents on the Naperville VFW website, www.napervfw3873.org. (Find the Plant Sale page is listed in the index.) By placing your order, not only will you be able to beautify your space with vibrant plants, but you’ll also be contributing to a worthy cause. All proceeds from the sale support the mission of the Naperville VFW. Please mark your calendars and spread the word to friends and family. Together, we can make a difference in our community while enjoying the beauty of nature.

Any Questions?

If you have any other questions or would like to volunteer to help us out on the pick-up date, please contact Marcy Maughan at (630) 251-3503, or send her an email at marcymaughan5@gmail.com.