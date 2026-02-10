Visit Naperville – Your Winter Escape Is Closer Than You Think

Winter is the perfect time to press pause, escape the everyday, and enjoy a staycation that feels like a true getaway, without the stress of travel.

With 18 hotels offering a range of styles, amenities and experiences, Naperville delivers the ideal winter escape for couples, families and anyone craving a refreshing change of scenery close to home.

The perks of a Naperville staycation are hard to beat. No gas to budget. No flights to book. No long travel days. Just the ease of checking into a hotel, dining out and exploring the city, all while enjoying that “away-from-it-all” feeling without leaving town.

Naperville’s hotels truly shine during the winter months. Cozy lobbies, glowing fireplaces and inviting gathering spaces set the tone for a relaxed and memorable stay. Snuggle up by the fireplace at Hotel Indigo with a warm drink and a board game or unwind in the Co-Ed Relaxation Lounge at Arista Spa & Salon. Book a service and take advantage of Arista’s popular specials, like “Therapeutic Thursday,” or treat yourself to one of the hotels spacious guestroom suites designed for calm, unhurried stays. A virtual suite tour is available at hotelarista.com.

For families looking to refresh their routine without going far, a Naperville staycation delivers comfort, convenience and fun. Splash the day away at one of seven heated indoor pools in Naperville. On your way down to the pool at Chicago Marriott Naperville, stop by their Starbucks and sip your favorite beverage while watching the kids burn off their cabin-fever energy.

Mornings are just as enjoyable, thanks to complimentary breakfasts at Holiday Inn Express, Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott.

At Holiday Inn Express, kids love the “automatic pancake maker.” Press a button, watch the magic happen and enjoy fresh pancakes.

Adventure seekers can pair their hotel stay with nearby thrills at a variety of indoor attractions. Winter outdoor experiences bring even more charm to your getaway.

For March getaways, take a brisk stroll along the Naperville Riverwalk, sip your way through a Naperville Wine Walk, or bring the kids to Naper Settlement’s Family STEM Night. With more than 400 restaurants and endless shopping options nearby, your staycation itinerary fills itself.

This winter, skip the travel stress and check into a Naperville hotel. Discover how easy, relaxing and fun it is to get away without going far. Your perfect winter escape is waiting.