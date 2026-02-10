39.6 F
Naperville
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
SEARCH
Beyond NapervilleCity NewsLatest newsService

Primary Election Candidate Listing for Naperville Voters / Early Voting Begins

Support the stories that shape Naperville

Chip in to support independent, local news and treat the PN Editors to a cup of coffee!

Chip in
PN Editor
By PN Editor

-

March 17 marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3.

DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the referendum question. The Naperville Park District has posted a proposition for a $120 million referendum.

Kindly Note / Any omissions or spelling errors are unintended. That said, the long listing of candidates running for Precinct Committeemen is mostly uncontested. Those candidates are not listed below, but they appear on the county listing ballots for votes.

We regret any and all mistakes in our listing, mindful of many last-minute changes and challenges that created delays. Spot an error? Please notify us. Thank you.

Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (featured near the bottom of this post), sometimes touted as debates. Of course, visiting educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines is a good way to start. Before Early Voting, kindly take time to do a little homework.

Get to know the party candidates who seek votes to be on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

Democratic Blue / Republican Red

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)

KEVIN RYAN

ROBIN KELLY

JULIANA STRATTON

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI

STEVE BOTSFORD JR.

BRYAN MAXWELL

JONATHAN DEAN

SEAN BROWN

AWISI A. BUSTOS

CHRISTOPHER SWANN

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL

ATTORNEY GENERAL 

KWAME RAOUL

SECRETARY OF STATE 

ALEXI GIANNOULIAS

FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one)

KARINA VILLA

STEPHANIE A. KIFOWIT

HOLLY KIM

MARGARET CROKE

FOR TREASURER 

MICHAEL W. FRERICHS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

SEAN CASTEN

JOSEPH “JOEY” RUSEVICH

11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 

BILL FOSTER

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 

LAUREN UNDERWOOD

FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Vote for not more than two)

ANNE STAVA

JANET YANG ROHR

PETER JANKO

DANIEL HEBREARD

14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Vote for not more than two)

HARRY BENTON

MICHAEL CROWNER

CHRISTINE BENSON

FOR STATE SENATOR

21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

LAURA ELLMAN

42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

LINDA HOLMES

FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 

JANET YANG ROHR

81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 

ANNE STAVA

84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one)

JARED PLOGER

SABA HAIDER

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)

JOHN PAVICH

JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)

AMY CHRISTIANSEN

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one)

SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS

TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one)

No Candidate

DUPAGE COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one)

PAULA DEACON GARCIA

JEAN KACZMAREK

COUNTY SHERIFF

PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE

COUNTY TREASURER

YEENA YOO

COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT

DEB CONROY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

SADIA COVERT

MARYLEE LEU

IAN HOLZHAUER

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)

DAWN DESART

FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT

DANIEL HEBREARD

FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5

BARBARA A. O’MEARA

DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Schools 

REBECCA GAMBOA

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) 

DESTINEE ORTIZ

ALEX ZAPIEN

REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS

THERESA ROUSE

WILL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK

MICHELLE STIFF

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1)

PATRICK JONES

DAN JUNGLES

COUNTY TREASURER

TIM BROPHY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2)

DESTINEE ORTIZ

ALEX ZAPIEN

REPUBLICAN PARTY

UNITED STATES SENATE

U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)

CASEY CHLEBEK

DON TRACY

CARY CAPPARELLI

PAMELA DENISE LONG

JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II

JEANNIE EVANS

GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one)

TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA

JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA

DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR

RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ROBERT W. FIORETTI

SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one)

WALTER ADAMCZYK

DIANE M. HARRIS

COMPTROLLER 

BRYAN DREW

FOR TREASURER 

No Candidate

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 

NIKI CONTORTI

SKYLAR DVENSIGN

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)

JEFF WALTER

MICHAEL PIERCE

CHARLIE KIM

14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)

GARY VICIAN

JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER

81ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

LAURA HOIS

84TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

BRIAN SCOPA

FOR STATE SENATOR

21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

JULIE BERKOWICZ

41st  LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 

JOHN CURRAN

 

FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 

AJAY GUPTA

JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)

JASON A. HELLAND

MARK SENAK

DUPAGE COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK

PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)

EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE

SEAN T. NOONAN

COUNTY TREASURER

GWEN HENRY

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

CHRIS JACKS

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)

DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI

FOREST PRESERVE

PRESIDENT

CARL SCHULTZ

DISTRICT 5

MICHAEL FARMER

REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS

AMBER M. QUIRK

WILL COUNTY

COUNTY CLERK

ANNETTE PARKER

COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)

JUSTIN FIALKO

JAMES “JIM” REILLY

COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one)

CARMEN MAURELLA III

RAJ “PI” PILLAI

BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)

RAQUEL M. MITCHELL

REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS

ELIZABETH CAPARELLI-RUFF

 

PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS

Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…

Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (sometimes touted as debates), attend “meet and greet” events and/or fundraisers, and visit educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines.

Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls. Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early voting ballots early.

Early Voting for DuPage voters at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, is set for Tues., Feb. 10, 2026, through Tues., March 17, 2026.

  • Polls are open Monday through Saturday (no Sunday hours).
  • Weekdays:  8AM to 4:30PM
  • Saturdays:  9AM to 12-Noon.
  • Permanent Early Voting Locations start 15 days prior to an election. 

Early Voting for Will County voters… Click here for Early Voting that begins in Will County on March 2, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center and the 95th Street Library.

Before Early Voting, be mindful that plenty of time exists during the weeks of Early Voting to identify the most qualified candidates before Primary Election Day on March 17.

Get to know party candidates who seek Early Voting support before 7PM on Tues., March 17.

Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!

UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS & EVENTS

PN appreciates notices of planned candidate forums, public fundraisers, public meet & greets as well as candidate debates.

Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 6:30PM Tues., February 10, 2026, (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Sadia Covert (D), Marylee Leu (D) and Ian Holzhauer (D), hopefuls in the DuPage County Board District 5 Primary.

Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 8PM Tues., February 10, 2026 (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Charlie Kim (R), Mike Pierce (R) and Jeff Walter (R), hopefuls in the– IL 11th Congressional District Primary.

24-7, Ballotpedia Candidates & Endorsements (ballotpedia.org/)

Feb. 26, 560 The Answer Debates560TheAnswer.com/debate / Republican candidates for Illinois Governor will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed be the candidates for U.S. Senate from 8:30 to 10PM Thurs., Feb. 26, via AM 560. Tickets are free. Advance registration required. All Republican candidates have been invited. The debate will be held at Benedictine University in Goodwin Auditorium, 5700 College Rd, Lisle. Confirmed candidates for governor, James Mendrick and Ted Dabrowski, will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed by candidates for U.S. Senate, Jeannie Evans, Casey Chlebek, Pam Denise Long, Cary Capparelli and Don Tracy from 8:30 to 10PM. 

- Advertisement -
PN Editor
PN Editor
An editor is someone who prepares content for publishing. It entered English, the American Language, via French. Its modern sense for newspapers has been around since about 1800.
spot_img

RELATED ARTICLES

COMMUNITY EVENTS

LATEST NEWS

Printed Monthly. Digital Daily.

sections

SOCIAL MEDIA

COLUMNISTS

© Copyright 2026 Positively Naperville. All rights reserved.