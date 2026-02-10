Primary Election Candidate Listing for Naperville Voters / Early Voting Begins

March 17 marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3.
DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the referendum question. The Naperville Park District has posted a proposition for a $120 million referendum.
Kindly Note / Any omissions or spelling errors are unintended. That said, the long listing of candidates running for Precinct Committeemen is mostly uncontested. Those candidates are not listed below, but they appear on the county listing ballots for votes.
We regret any and all mistakes in our listing, mindful of many last-minute changes and challenges that created delays. Spot an error? Please notify us. Thank you.
Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (featured near the bottom of this post), sometimes touted as debates. Of course, visiting educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines is a good way to start. Before Early Voting, kindly take time to do a little homework.
Get to know the party candidates who seek votes to be on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!
CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS
Democratic Blue / Republican Red
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
UNITED STATES SENATE
U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)
KEVIN RYAN
ROBIN KELLY
JULIANA STRATTON
RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI
STEVE BOTSFORD JR.
BRYAN MAXWELL
JONATHAN DEAN
SEAN BROWN
AWISI A. BUSTOS
CHRISTOPHER SWANN
GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL
ATTORNEY GENERAL
KWAME RAOUL
SECRETARY OF STATE
ALEXI GIANNOULIAS
FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one)
KARINA VILLA
HOLLY KIM
MARGARET CROKE
FOR TREASURER
MICHAEL W. FRERICHS
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
SEAN CASTEN
JOSEPH “JOEY” RUSEVICH
11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
BILL FOSTER
14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
LAUREN UNDERWOOD
FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON
11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Vote for not more than two)
ANNE STAVA
JANET YANG ROHR
PETER JANKO
DANIEL HEBREARD
14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
(Vote for not more than two)
HARRY BENTON
MICHAEL CROWNER
CHRISTINE BENSON
FOR STATE SENATOR
21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
LAURA ELLMAN
42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
LINDA HOLMES
FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
JANET YANG ROHR
81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
ANNE STAVA
84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one)
JARED PLOGER
SABA HAIDER
JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)
JOHN PAVICH
JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson)
AMY CHRISTIANSEN
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one)
SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS
TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one)
No Candidate
DUPAGE COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one)
PAULA DEACON GARCIA
JEAN KACZMAREK
COUNTY SHERIFF /
PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE
COUNTY TREASURER /
YEENA YOO
COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT
DEB CONROY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
SADIA COVERT
MARYLEE LEU
IAN HOLZHAUER
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)
DAWN DESART
FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT /
DANIEL HEBREARD
FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 /
BARBARA A. O’MEARA
DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Schools
REBECCA GAMBOA
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
DESTINEE ORTIZ
ALEX ZAPIEN
REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /
THERESA ROUSE
WILL COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
MICHELLE STIFF
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1)
PATRICK JONES
DAN JUNGLES
COUNTY TREASURER /
TIM BROPHY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2)
DESTINEE ORTIZ
ALEX ZAPIEN
REPUBLICAN PARTY
UNITED STATES SENATE
U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one)
CASEY CHLEBEK
DON TRACY
CARY CAPPARELLI
JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II
JEANNIE EVANS
GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one)
TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA
JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA
DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR
RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE
ATTORNEY GENERAL
ROBERT W. FIORETTI
SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one)
WALTER ADAMCZYK
COMPTROLLER
BRYAN DREW
FOR TREASURER
No Candidate
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
NIKI CONTORTI
SKYLAR DVENSIGN
11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)
JEFF WALTER
CHARLIE KIM
14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one)
GARY VICIAN
JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER
81ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
LAURA HOIS
84TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
BRIAN SCOPA
FOR STATE SENATOR
21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
JULIE BERKOWICZ
41st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
JOHN CURRAN
FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
(To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one)
JASON A. HELLAND
MARK SENAK
DUPAGE COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)
EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE
COUNTY TREASURER /
GWEN HENRY
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
CHRIS JACKS
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM)
DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI
FOREST PRESERVE
PRESIDENT
CARL SCHULTZ
DISTRICT 5
MICHAEL FARMER
REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /
AMBER M. QUIRK
WILL COUNTY
COUNTY CLERK /
ANNETTE PARKER
COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one)
JUSTIN FIALKO
JAMES “JIM” REILLY
COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one)
CARMEN MAURELLA III
RAJ “PI” PILLAI
BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM)
RAQUEL M. MITCHELL
REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS /
ELIZABETH CAPARELLI-RUFF
PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS
Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?
Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…
Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (sometimes touted as debates), attend “meet and greet” events and/or fundraisers, and visit educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines.
Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls. Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early voting ballots early.
Early Voting for DuPage voters at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, is set for Tues., Feb. 10, 2026, through Tues., March 17, 2026.
- Polls are open Monday through Saturday (no Sunday hours).
- Weekdays: 8AM to 4:30PM
- Saturdays: 9AM to 12-Noon.
- Permanent Early Voting Locations start 15 days prior to an election.
Early Voting for Will County voters… Click here for Early Voting that begins in Will County on March 2, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center and the 95th Street Library.
Before Early Voting, be mindful that plenty of time exists during the weeks of Early Voting to identify the most qualified candidates before Primary Election Day on March 17.
Get to know party candidates who seek Early Voting support before 7PM on Tues., March 17.
Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!
UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS & EVENTS
PN appreciates notices of planned candidate forums, public fundraisers, public meet & greets as well as candidate debates.
Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 6:30PM Tues., February 10, 2026, (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Sadia Covert (D), Marylee Leu (D) and Ian Holzhauer (D), hopefuls in the DuPage County Board District 5 Primary.
Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 8PM Tues., February 10, 2026 (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Charlie Kim (R), Mike Pierce (R) and Jeff Walter (R), hopefuls in the– IL 11th Congressional District Primary.
24-7, Ballotpedia Candidates & Endorsements (ballotpedia.org/)
Feb. 26, 560 The Answer Debates / 560TheAnswer.com/debate / Republican candidates for Illinois Governor will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed be the candidates for U.S. Senate from 8:30 to 10PM Thurs., Feb. 26, via AM 560. Tickets are free. Advance registration required. All Republican candidates have been invited. The debate will be held at Benedictine University in Goodwin Auditorium, 5700 College Rd, Lisle. Confirmed candidates for governor, James Mendrick and Ted Dabrowski, will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed by candidates for U.S. Senate, Jeannie Evans, Casey Chlebek, Pam Denise Long, Cary Capparelli and Don Tracy from 8:30 to 10PM.