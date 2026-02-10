Primary Election Candidate Listing for Naperville Voters / Early Voting Begins

March 17 marks the 2026 Primary Election, the date when voters can pull a Democratic OR Republican ballot to pick the candidates who will appear on the ballot on Tues., Nov. 3.

DuPage County and Will County voters who reside in Naperville, partisan or not, can weigh in on the referendum question. The Naperville Park District has posted a proposition for a $120 million referendum.

Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (featured near the bottom of this post), sometimes touted as debates. Of course, visiting educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines is a good way to start. Before Early Voting, kindly take time to do a little homework.

Get to know the party candidates who seek votes to be on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026.

CANDIDATE LISTING for NAPERVILLE VOTERS

Democratic Blue / Republican Red

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

UNITED STATES SENATE U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one) KEVIN RYAN ROBIN KELLY JULIANA STRATTON RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI STEVE BOTSFORD JR. BRYAN MAXWELL JONATHAN DEAN SEAN BROWN AWISI A. BUSTOS CHRISTOPHER SWANN GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER / CHRISTIAN MITCHELL ATTORNEY GENERAL KWAME RAOUL SECRETARY OF STATE ALEXI GIANNOULIAS FOR COMPTROLLER (Vote for one) KARINA VILLA STEPHANIE A. KIFOWIT HOLLY KIM MARGARET CROKE FOR TREASURER MICHAEL W. FRERICHS 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAN CASTEN JOSEPH “JOEY” RUSEVICH 11th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BILL FOSTER 14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT LAUREN UNDERWOOD FOR STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for not more than two) ANNE STAVA JANET YANG ROHR PETER JANKO DANIEL HEBREARD 14th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for not more than two) HARRY BENTON MICHAEL CROWNER CHRISTINE BENSON FOR STATE SENATOR 21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LAURA ELLMAN 42ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT LINDA HOLMES FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT JANET YANG ROHR 81ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT ANNE STAVA 84TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT (Vote for one) JARED PLOGER SABA HAIDER JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one) JOHN PAVICH JUDGE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIRST SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. David M. Carlson) AMY CHRISTIANSEN TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT THIRD SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. John C. Anderson) (Vote for one) SONNI CHOI WILLIAMS TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FIFTH SUBCIRCUIT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Barbara N. Petrungaro) (Vote for one) No Candidate DUPAGE COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / (Vote for one) PAULA DEACON GARCIA JEAN KACZMAREK COUNTY SHERIFF / PETER JOSEPH COOLIDGE COUNTY TREASURER / YEENA YOO COUNTY BOARD PRESIDENT DEB CONROY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) SADIA COVERT MARYLEE LEU IAN HOLZHAUER BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM) DAWN DESART FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT / DANIEL HEBREARD FOREST PRESERVE DISTRICT 5 / BARBARA A. O’MEARA DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Schools REBECCA GAMBOA BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote For 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) DESTINEE ORTIZ ALEX ZAPIEN REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / THERESA ROUSE WILL COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / MICHELLE STIFF COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote For 1) PATRICK JONES DAN JUNGLES COUNTY TREASURER / TIM BROPHY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 (Vote for 2) DESTINEE ORTIZ ALEX ZAPIEN

REPUBLICAN PARTY

UNITED STATES SENATE U.S. SENATOR (Vote for one) CASEY CHLEBEK DON TRACY CARY CAPPARELLI PAMELA DENISE LONG JIMMY LEE TILLMAN, II JEANNIE EVANS GOVERNOR & LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR (Vote for one) TED DABROWSKI / CARRIE MENDOZA JAMES MENDRICK / ROBERT RENTERIA DARREN BAILEY / AARON B. DEL MAR RICK HEIDNER / CHRISTINA NEITZKE-TROIKE ATTORNEY GENERAL ROBERT W. FIORETTI SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for one) WALTER ADAMCZYK DIANE M. HARRIS COMPTROLLER BRYAN DREW FOR TREASURER No Candidate REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NIKI CONTORTI SKYLAR DVENSIGN 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one) JEFF WALTER MICHAEL PIERCE CHARLIE KIM 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Vote for one) GARY VICIAN JAMES T. “JIM” MARTER 81ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT LAURA HOIS 84TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BRIAN SCOPA FOR STATE SENATOR 21st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT JULIE BERKOWICZ 41st LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT JOHN CURRAN FOR REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY 41ST REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT AJAY GUPTA JUDGE OF THE APPELLATE COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mary W. McDade) (Vote for one) JASON A. HELLAND MARK SENAK DUPAGE COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / PATRICIA KLADIS-SCHIAPPA COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one) EDMOND (EDDIE) MOORE SEAN T. NOONAN COUNTY TREASURER / GWEN HENRY BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) CHRIS JACKS BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 5 / 2 – YEAR TERM) DANIEL ALEGANDRO LOMALI FOREST PRESERVE PRESIDENT CARL SCHULTZ DISTRICT 5 MICHAEL FARMER REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / AMBER M. QUIRK WILL COUNTY COUNTY CLERK / ANNETTE PARKER COUNTY SHERIFF / (Vote for one) JUSTIN FIALKO JAMES “JIM” REILLY COUNTY TREASURER / (Vote for one) CARMEN MAURELLA III RAJ “PI” PILLAI BOARD MEMBER DISTRICT 9 / (Vote for 2: / 4 – YEAR TERM) RAQUEL M. MITCHELL REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS / ELIZABETH CAPARELLI-RUFF

PROPOSITION TO ISSUE $120,000,000 PARK BONDS

Shall the Naperville Park District, DuPage and Will Counties, Illinois, improve parks and facilities, including constructing a multipurpose indoor activity center at Frontier Sports Complex, which would provide fitness and exercise rooms, walking and jogging track, gymnasiums, indoor swimming pools and rooms for programs and community activities, and acquiring land for the purpose of preserving, restoring, and maintaining open spaces and extending trails, and issue its bonds to the amount of $120,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

Educated votes matter most for General Primary Election…

Note also the next few weeks will offer opportunities to watch candidate forums (sometimes touted as debates), attend “meet and greet” events and/or fundraisers, and visit educational websites of hopefuls vying to be elected in the Primary along party lines.

Voters are urged to get to know candidates before heading to the polls. Also, remember to send mail-in ballots well in advance of Election Day. Some USPS mailing and handling procedures have changed. Mail early voting ballots early.

Early Voting for DuPage voters at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle Street, is set for Tues., Feb. 10, 2026, through Tues., March 17, 2026.

Polls are open Monday through Saturday (no Sunday hours).

Weekdays: 8AM to 4:30PM

Saturdays: 9AM to 12-Noon.

Permanent Early Voting Locations start 15 days prior to an election.

Early Voting for Will County voters… Click here for Early Voting that begins in Will County on March 2, 2026, at the Naperville Municipal Center and the 95th Street Library.

Before Early Voting, be mindful that plenty of time exists during the weeks of Early Voting to identify the most qualified candidates before Primary Election Day on March 17.

Get to know party candidates who seek Early Voting support before 7PM on Tues., March 17.

Let’s hope the most qualified and dedicated hopefuls end up on the ballot for the Midterm Election on Nov. 3, 2026. Thanks again!

UPCOMING CANDIDATE FORUMS & EVENTS

PN appreciates notices of planned candidate forums, public fundraisers, public meet & greets as well as candidate debates.

Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 6:30PM Tues., February 10, 2026, (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Sadia Covert (D), Marylee Leu (D) and Ian Holzhauer (D), hopefuls in the DuPage County Board District 5 Primary.

Feb. 10, League of Women Voters Events / 8PM Tues., February 10, 2026 (Typically via Zoom) Candidate Forum with Charlie Kim (R), Mike Pierce (R) and Jeff Walter (R), hopefuls in the– IL 11th Congressional District Primary.

24-7, Ballotpedia Candidates & Endorsements (ballotpedia.org/)

Feb. 26, 560 The Answer Debates / 560TheAnswer.com/debate / Republican candidates for Illinois Governor will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed be the candidates for U.S. Senate from 8:30 to 10PM Thurs., Feb. 26, via AM 560. Tickets are free. Advance registration required. All Republican candidates have been invited. The debate will be held at Benedictine University in Goodwin Auditorium, 5700 College Rd, Lisle. Confirmed candidates for governor, James Mendrick and Ted Dabrowski, will debate from 7 to 8:30PM, followed by candidates for U.S. Senate, Jeannie Evans, Casey Chlebek, Pam Denise Long, Cary Capparelli and Don Tracy from 8:30 to 10PM.