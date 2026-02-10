Fire Prevention 24-7 – February Is Heart Month: Why CPR Training Matters in Naperville

February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on heart health and the everyday actions that can save lives. While healthy eating, exercise and regular checkups are important, there’s another critical part of heart health that often gets overlooked: learning CPR.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere in Naperville: at home, at work, during a school event or while enjoying one of our many parks and community spaces. When it happens, the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively, and every second matters. Brain damage can begin within minutes. Although Naperville’s emergency responders work hard to arrive as quickly as possible, those first moments belong to the people already on scene.

That’s where CPR makes the difference. CPR helps keep blood and oxygen moving to the brain and vital organs until trained responders arrive. Most cardiac arrests happen in front of family members, friends, neighbors or coworkers—not medical professionals. Knowing what to do in those critical first minutes can turn a bystander into a lifesaver.

Hands-Only CPR makes helping simple. Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest, no mouth-to-mouth breathing is required. Research shows that early CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival. Yet many people hesitate to act because they don’t feel confident. CPR training removes that uncertainty and gives people the confidence to step in when it matters most.

Heart Month is a perfect reminder for Naperville residents to learn CPR or refresh their skills. Training opportunities are available through the Naperville Fire Department, local schools, healthcare partners and community organizations. Most classes are short, practical and focused on real-life situations.

A heart-healthy Naperville isn’t just about preventing emergencies. It’s about being ready for them. When more residents know CPR, our community becomes safer, stronger and better prepared to look out for one another.

This February, take action for heart health. Learn CPR, encourage someone else to do the same, and be ready if a neighbor coworker, or loved one ever needs your help.

To register for a CPR class, visit www.trumba.com/calendars/fire-department-cpr.