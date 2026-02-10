February Events Are Set at VFW

Find plenty of free parking at the Judd Kendall VFW, located at 908 W. Jackson Ave. (PN File Photo)

Mardi Gras Day is Tues., Feb. 17, 2026. Also known as “Fat Tuesday,” the last day of the joyful Carnival season always falls the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Beginning Fri., Feb. 20, and all during Lent, members of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 will host its Friday Night Fish Fry, a popular way to “break bread” and share camaraderie, all to benefit local Veteran initiatives.

What’s more, the community is invited to a vibrant and festive Mardi Gras Celebration hosted by Chef Terrell Cole and Dark Horse Grill and Catering on Thurs., Feb. 26.

Experience the excitement of New Orleans with colorful decorations, lively music, and traditional Mardi Gras fun—and all to benefit Naperville Responds for Veterans.

“Wear your favorite mask or beads and get ready for an evening filled with entertainment, delicious food, and great company,” organizers say. “Don’t miss out on this spectacular night of fun, flavor and festivity.”

Tickets are $50 pp. Doors open at 6PM at the Naperville VFW Post.

The Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is located at 908 Jackson Ave., just west of downtown Naperville.