Naperville Woman’s Club Announces Availability of 9 Scholarships

In association with the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Illinois, Naperville Woman’s Club is pleased to announce nine scholarships are now available to area high school seniors, college students, and adults returning to school.

Scholarships are available for vocational training, advanced education, drama, music, and art among others.

Interested applicants are invited to visit www.gfwcillinois.org/gfwc-il-scholarship-information for more information and to apply. Interested applicants may also contact NWC at (331) 452-8420 or email the club at general@napervillewomansclub.org.

Submissions are date sensitive; applications must be postmarked no later than March 15, 2026.