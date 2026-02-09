Midwest Cardiovascular Institute Marks First Year in New Facility

February is American Heart Month. And when asked for a heartfelt idea to help raise awareness, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli was quick to suggest Dr. Mark Goodwin, an interventional cardiologist at Midwest Cardiovascular Institute (MCI) in Naperville.

On Jan. 20, MCI marked its one-year anniversary at its new location along Washington Street at 10 Martin Avenue where a group of 20 expert cardiologists provide world-class cardiovascular care with innovation and compassion. Mayor Wehrli’s suggestion was perfect and we anticipated a time to catch up with Dr. Goodwin, board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, critical care medicine and endovascular medicine.

A brief phone conversation the other day barely scratched the surface.

Like every good doctor, Dr. Goodwin has a long list of credentials, and his patients attest to his great bedside manner. Listening to his story, we again observed his wonderful way with words.

Flashing back to 2020, West Suburban Irish President Mike Reilly and past St. Patrick’s Parade Grand Marshal’s Nancy Quigley, Chuck Corrigan and Christine Jeffries were on that year’s Grand Marshal selection committee. After they had thrown names into the proverbial leprechaun’s hat, Dr. Goodwin was selected for his big heart as well as his love for life, his family, his kids, his golf game and Notre Dame.

A Chicagoan through and through, Dr. Goodwin hails from the south side. Both sets of his grandparents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s.

One hundred years later in 2020, PN first sat down with Dr. Goodwin at Quigley’s where his beverage of choice was Diet Coke.

“I enjoy life and being around nice people. I’m just not the kind of person who really likes the limelight,” said Dr. Goodwin, the internationally renowned cardiologist with a most impressive bio featured at midwestcardio.com.

Fast forward to late January 2026, when he began his “true story” of starting at Edward in 1986 when the parking lot still was gravel, then moving to Naperville in 1987.

Dr. Goodwin went on to say he’s second generation Irish-American with roots in County Claire and County Kerry— and he has fond memories of many visits to Ireland.

“Whatever our heritage, and wherever we’re from, I hope we all have a sense of indebtedness to those who have gone before us,” Goodwin said, quick to reminisce about his four children and his grandchildren. “I think we also have an obligation to do our best with the opportunities they’ve given us.”

And he continued…

“As a city, a great city with great energy … Naperville is very vibrant with lots of very nice people,” added Dr. Goodwin.

Dr. Goodwin also cited his team’s clear vision and the incredible journey its been to open the doors to Midwest Cardiovascular Institute: to create a physician-led cardiovascular institute where patients receive the most advanced, compassionate heart care in a setting that puts people first always, beginning with the waiting room.

“Today, I’m proud to say that vision is thriving,” said Dr. Goodwin. “We’ve aimed to bring the joy back into medicine by downsizing so many friction points and I have to believe it’s working.”

For more information, visit midwestcardio.com.

–PN