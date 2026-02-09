2026 Centennial Beach Preseason Memberships on Sale Now

Season memberships available for purchase at a discounted rate through May 25, 2026.

Centennial Beach Memberships for the 2026 season are now available for purchase at a discounted rate through May 25. After that time, memberships will be sold at the regular season rate.

According to the Naperville Park District website, the following rates are featured for 2026:

2026 Preseason Membership Rates (Through May 25)

Youth (3-17): Resident $44 / Nonresident $77

Adult (18-59): Resident $56 / Nonresident $96

Senior (60+): Resident $44 / Nonresident $77

Family: Resident $189 / Nonresident $324

Evening / Weekend: Resident $48 / Nonresident $83

2026 Regular Season Membership Rates

Youth (3-17): Resident $55 / Nonresident $93

Adult (18-59): Resident $70 / Nonresident $111

Senior (60+): Resident $55 / Nonresident $93

Family: Resident $222 / Nonresident $367

Evening / Weekend: Resident $48 / Nonresident $83

Centennial Beach members receive exclusive benefits, such as early entry on weekdays, 10% discount at Centennial Grill, and special offers including two Beach guest passes and coupons for other Park District amenities. Member coupons and guest passes will be available for pickup at Centennial Beach between May 23-June 30, 2026.

A variety of memberships for both residents and nonresidents are available for purchase including those for youth, adults, seniors, and family. Additionally, a “plus friends” option is a special, one-time add on available through May 25, which allows up to two additional guests to accompany a family or individual.

Centennial Beach open Memorial Day Weekend thru Labor Day

Centennial Beach opens for the season on Sat., May 23. Preseason memberships can be purchased now at www.napervilleparks.org/beachmemberships or at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center and Fort Hill Activity Center. Memberships will be available for purchase at Centennial Beach beginning May 23.

Daily passes also will be available for purchase once the Beach opens for the season.

Centennial Beach is located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue, which is just west of Naperville’s downtown district, and it offers a unique, outdoor swimming experience throughout the summer, ending on Labor Day.

For more information about Centennial Beach, its hours of operations, programs (swim team, swim lessons and aquatic fitness programs) and more, visit www.centennialbeach.org.

