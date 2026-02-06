Things to do in Naperville this Super Bowl Weekend

Discover a range of things to do and activities in Naperville this weekend, including warm welcomes while dining at acclaimed local restaurants during the final weekend of 2026 Restaurant Week. And, of course, there’s the Super Bowl on Sunday…

Friday

Kreger’s Brats and Sausage Haus!

10AM to 3PM Fridays and Saturdays at Kreger’s Brat and Sausage Haus – 606 N. Ellsworth Naperville, IL 60563

Since 1893, Kreger’s has been a cornerstone of the community, now serving as a wonderful stop for lunch, conversation and camaraderie every Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the wurst sneak peek at Kreger’s sausage varieties available this weekend, including Seahawk and the Patriot brats for Sunday’s Super Bowl get-togethers! Friday, Kreger’s will be grilling our Jim’s Classic Brat & the Habanero Cheddar and serving Danny’s Famous Sausage & Brisket chili for lunch. www.kregersbrats.com.

*** As a reminder, Kreger’s will be closing for its annual winter break after this weekend, so be sure to come in and stock up on favorite sausage varieties until Kreger’s sausage makers return in April. What’s more, celebrate Kreger’s 133rd year in Naperville this weekend with 13.3% off all sales! Pre-order at (630) 355-4418. Thanks for supporting your local sausage dealer, here, here!

Shop Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates Find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville! Before Downtown Naperville Gift Cards burn a whole in your pocket and you lose them, remember they’re valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

New SHO KALBI Steakhouse

The recently established SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is now open 4:30PM to 9:30PM Wednesdays through Mondays (Closed Tuesdays) at 2764 Aurora Avenue.

Open since December, SHO Kalbi Steakhouse is prepared to serve dinners this weekend and even ready at its bar for the Super Bowl on Sunday! The refined Korean and Japanese dining experience presents a barbecue destination with a delicious menu featuring premium beef and everything fresh for the best flavor and tenderness. For the menu and/or reservations, visit www.shokalbi.com. Also, make reservations by calling (331) 249-6684. Find plenty of convenient free parking right outside SHO.

First Look for Charity at 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Check out last-minute reservation availability to experience the largest auto show in America beginning today at 6PM before the show opens to the public on Saturday.

Naperville Restaurant Week Continues!

Now through February 8 throughout Naperville

Naperville Restaurant Week is back and serving up even more flavor than ever. In 2025, we featured 69 incredible restaurants, and this year promises to be just as delicious. All across town—from fast-casual favorites to elegant dining rooms—restaurants will be offering mouthwatering prix-fixe menus and special discounts on featured dishes. Whether you’re craving comfort food or something a little fancy, there’s a plate waiting for you. Get ready to taste your way through Naperville’s vibrant culinary scene. For participating restaurants and info, visit www.napervillerestaurantweek.com.

Serendipity Resale Shop Benefits Little Friends, Inc.

10AM to 5PM Fridays and Saturdays, find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Volunteers give time to benefit Little Friends, recognized as a leading service provider for children, adults and families challenged by autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities. The retail resale shop accepts donations of clean, quality clothing (especially winter wear most of the time), household items, bedding and jewelry when the shop is open 10AM to 5PM Monday thru Saturday. Donors and shoppers will find convenient storefront parking at Serendipity Resale Shop, located at 461 S. Route 59 in Aurora.

Saturday

Enjoy Every Day at Quigley’s Irish Pub

11AM Daily at Quigley’s Irish Pub – 43 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville

Quigley’s Irish Pub features live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The pub also offers a variety of spaces for all types of special events and fundraisers. (Simply contact Andy for more information.) Meanwhile, stop by for honest pub fare and an Irish Coffee or enjoy a cold pint in the friendly pub EDAQ, Every Day at Quigley’s. Mark your calendar for Tues., March 3, when West Suburban Irish Quiz Night at Quigley’s returns at 7PM. And be ready for all the festivities to celebrate St. Patrick beginning on March 14 and then some through March 17!

Rosie’s Home Cooking is now open at its new location every day!

Check out the spacious new diner at CityGate Centre, just off Ferry Road.

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is open again for breakfast, brunch and lunch—now from 7AM to 2PM every day! Rosie’s also is now hiring servers, bussers, greeters, cooks, etc., to support its new Naperville location at CityGate Centre, near Rt. 59 and I-88. If you’re looking for an opportunity with a growing food service business that values hard work and community, take a look and apply. Know someone looking for restaurant or food service work in the Naperville area? Apply here: https://hubs.ly/Q03YbRWc0.

Shop Downtown / Check out Dean’s Fine Clothing

Find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville and check out the Hot Dog Bar at Dean’s Fine Clothing, Main at Jackson!

Dean’s Super Saturday Sale is back and the Hot Dog Bar will be open on the day before Super Sunday. For one day only, take an additional 20 percent off already discounted fall and winter fashions. Cheers!

Sunday – Super Bowl

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. Some restaurants such as Angeli’s will be closed this Sunday when football fans likely will enjoy big screens at local Sports Bars to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots. Also, look for special offers and TV screens in the bar area at Mesón Sabika.

11:30AM to 9PM at Mesón Sabika – 1025 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540

Find a choice in dining rooms and private spaces at Mesón Sabika to sample Spanish tapas and delicious sangria for lunch and dinner every day. Located just west of downtown Naperville at 1025 Aurora Avenue, Mesón Sabika has been serving the community since 1990. Built in 1847, the historic mansion with eight air-conditioned dining rooms is set in a beautifully landscaped four-acre estate, providing a welcoming sight with plenty of parking for lunch, dinner, special events, benefits, weddings, meetings and family gatherings throughout the year. Gift Certificates are always available. ALSO! Cheers to exclusive $5 Bar Bites specials, delicious bites, great vibes for the thrill of it in the bar, available from 3PM to 6PM Sunday thru Thursday— the perfect way to unwind and treat yourself. Available at the bar only. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Beverage purchase required. Looking toward Valentine’s Day, Sat., Feb. 14, reservations for a special 4-course dinner are now being accepted at Mesón Sabika. Salud!

Shop Downtown / Redeem Gift Certificates

Find plenty to do throughout downtown Naperville!

Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are valid for use at more than 150-plus downtown shops, spas, restaurants and Hotel Indigo. Designed to celebrate every season, gift cards may be purchased in any amount from $10-$500. Check out the downtown directory for the full listing of establishments accepting gift cards. Note also, Downtown Naperville Gift Cards are available for purchase at the Downtown Naperville Alliance, 131 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 223, 9AM-3PM Monday thru Friday.

Choices to whet every appetite north, east, west and south!

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch & Dinner / Featuring approximately 400 eateries, Naperville serves up tastes to please all ages and budgets in between shopping, bowling, pickleball, golf, swimming, concerts and all the activities that keep families and friends busy. In fact, consider that folks may even dine out at a Naperville eatery every day of the year without eating at the same place twice!

When you find a place that truly suits your taste, remember to tell your friends! Help all restaurants thrive. Mark your 2026 calendar to reflect Naperville Restaurant Week continues through this Sun., Feb. 8. Then return regularly to support the city’s hospitality community whenever in the mood to dine out or take out!