February Editor’s Notes

Welcome to February, the shortest month, when 28 days right in the middle of winter are chock full of occasions to focus on kind hearts and what matters.

Individuals who might have followed the recent economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, likely have been enlightened, too. Science, math and human-service skills are needed right here in the heartland for the new world economy; growing in technology, artificial intelligence, an aging population and medical advancements.

Every community is free to pick and choose what matters. In Naperville, we’ve observed the community touts that faith and families matter. Veterans matter. Education matters. Affordability matters. Public safety matters. Independent businesses matter. Jobs matter. Good health matters. Fiscal responsibility matters. Heritage matters. Economic vitality matters. Goodwill matters. Culture matters. Volunteerism matters. Values matter. Friends matter. Kids matter.

And if we’ve said it once, it seems as though we’ve said it a gazillion times: The great outdoors and safe sidewalks matter.

Our aim at PN for nearly 25 years has been to be an authentic resource based on facts, good will and community spirit at a time when news watching changes by the second, amid countless reports that social media services are controlling the news we receive.

We can be outspoken as we still think the printed page matters.

Residents often chide us, saying we live with our heads in the sand. Beautiful photos of Centennial Beach and the Riverwalk as well as other growth and development throughout this city reflect a defining landscape that welcomed energetic and talented risk-taking thinkers even before Joe Naper arrived here with his family in 1831.

Thanks for reading printed Pages

The preponderance of 24-hour news can take you in uncharted directions, distracting you all the way.

That’s why we try to unplug and take a long walk every day into our parks or along the Riverwalk, natural treasures of our community where we allow fresh air and freedom to work wonders.

In this electronic world of counting friends, the bright yellow park bench at May Watts Elementary School displays memorable kind words from Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882) about being a friend.

“The only way to have a friend is to be one,” wrote Emerson.

And we’re reminded of Emerson’s essay “Self Reliance” that suggests for all individuals to trust their own instincts and follow their ideas from one day to the next with freedom to choose.

Thanks for reading PN in print and online. We like to think our online photo galleries tell stories with colorful pictures worth thousands and thousands of words.

Still we’re happy to hear from many print readers who appreciate picking up the printed newspaper, a publication that comes with the cost of big rolls of newsprint, buckets of colored inks, highlighters, red ink pens and distribution. Many readers tell us they keep the monthly publication until the next one is printed, looking through each issue more than once. Thanks for that!

Furthermore, at times in recent years, we’ve mentioned that research indicates physical newspapers and books in print on paper provide better comprehension, higher retention and a more positive experience. Since online reading encourages scanning, skimming and multitasking, digital screens often lead to poor, long-term memory retention. Could that be a factor in reports of low reading scores? Physical books offer a tactile and more focused experience, aiding in better recall. Think about it.

From Groundhog Day to Valentine’s Day to Presidents Day to Fat Tuesday to Black History Month to American Heart Month to Primary Election Voting, fall in love with good things happening in February. Also be mindful wherever you go, that no matter what the weather, the 2026 Primary Election is March 17 and the spring season begins again on March 20. Again, thanks for reading.

– Stephanie Penick

PN Publisher